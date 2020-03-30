We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £101-£250.

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £250?

Are you looking to get some new clubs or equipment but don’t want to break the bank?

Well golf manufacturers produce a whole host of clubs, apparel, shoes, and equipment in the price range of £101 to £250 and here we have taken a look at some of the best.

For those looking for even more bargains, we have created a post on what golf gear you can buy for £100 or less too.

Related: What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £100?

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £250?

Clubs

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo

The same speed-enhancing technologies that define the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods.

Mizuno ST200



The generous Mizuno ST200 fairway wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. .

TaylorMade SIM Max

Much like the SIM Ti fairway wood, the SIM Max Rescue has also incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time. It also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology.

Cobra King Speedzone

The King Speedzone hybrids are available in variable and one-length options.

Callaway Mavrik

Replacing the Rogue line of hybrids comes Mavrik which has standard, Pro and Max models to choose from.

Ping G410 Crossover

If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping.

Srixon Z U85

Designed with a clean, iron-like look at address, Srixon’s Z U85 has a reflective back edge which makes the club look narrower than it actually is.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5

The Jaws MD5 wedges create a soft, crisp feel and have a premium aesthetic which looks great from all angles.

Ping Glide 3.0

Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0

As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled grind 2.0 wedges go about creating more spin thanks to the Raw Face design.

Mizuno T20

Mizuno brought back the T-Series of wedges in the form of the T20 which has a classic teardrop profile. The wedges will be available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black

Five more shapes in addition to the Ten and Bird of Prey all boast the Microhinge Star insert and Stroke Lab shaft that improves consistency.

TaylorMade Truss

The new Truss design is engineered for less twisting thanks to two connection points from the hosel into the head. Comes in four head shapes with adjustable sole weights.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Truss putters from American Golf for £249

Ping Heppler

The Heppler putters produce a firmer feel and sound and a contrasting copper and black finish too. There are nine shapes all adjustable for length.

Cleveland Frontline

Golf Monthly Instruction

Tungsten Forward Weighting positions the CG closer to the face for better stability through impact and straighter, more accurate putts. Four head shapes available.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track

The three lines utilise Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to improve alignment. Comes in five shapes.

Apparel

Ping SensorDry 2.5

This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability.

BOSS Hakan 9-2 Trousers

A slim fit with water repellent fabric, these have an athletic fit which brings out the best silhouette in all golfers.

J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers

If you’re a fan of a tighter fit, then these trousers are definitely the ones for you. They are stretchy and extremely lightweight, but also water repellent.

Shoes

Adidas Codechaos

A shoe doing the rounds on Tour with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia putting them on, the Codechaos shoes from adidas are extremely lightweight.

Ecco Biom Cool Pro

Joining the cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology.

Bags

Ping Hoofer Craz E Lite

Weighs just 1.4kg thanks to carbon fibre legs and has seven pockets and a deployable rain hood inside the hip pad. Only water resistant, but does have a seam sealed valuables pocket. Comes in two colours.

BUY NOW (UK): Ping Hoofer Craz E Lite stand bag from American Golf

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite

For 2020, this popular choice features a 4-way top will full length box dividers. Boasts six pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket and full length clothing pocket. Weighs 2.2kg and comes in five colours.

BUY NOW (UK): Sun Mountain H2NO Lite stand bag from Scottsdale Golf

TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof

Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system. Weighs 2.1kg and comes in five colours.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof stand bag from American Golf

Motocaddy Dry Series Golf Trolley Bag

The Dry-Series features a new design along with several other improvements; such as 10 per cent more storage space and a new easy-lift grab handle.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Dry Series Golf Trolley Bag from American Golf for £219.99

Equipment

Motocaddy Cube



The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Cube trolley from American Golf for £149.99

GolfBuddy Aim W10

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

Shot Scope V2

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking.

BUY NOW (UK): ShotScope V2 from Scottsdale Golf for £139

Garmin Approach G30

The Approach G30 has a 2.3-inch colour touchscreen for users to see features like Green View and Touch Targeting to provide more accurate yardage information. Users can also get smart notifications for incoming calls, texts. BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach G30 from American Golf for £179.99

Garmin Approach G30 from American Golf for £179.99 BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach G30 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

EasyGreen 1300

With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

BUY NOW (UK): EasyGreen 1300 rangefinder from American Golf for £179

Zoom Focus X

GM Says: New rangefinder brand Zoom has introduced it’s first product, the Focus X which has a multitude of premium features.

Magazine Subscription Offer! Trending On Golf Monthly

BUY NOW (UK): Zoom Focus X rangefinder from American Golf for £199.99