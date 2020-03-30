We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £101-£250.
What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £250?
Are you looking to get some new clubs or equipment but don’t want to break the bank?
Well golf manufacturers produce a whole host of clubs, apparel, shoes, and equipment in the price range of £101 to £250 and here we have taken a look at some of the best.
For those looking for even more bargains, we have created a post on what golf gear you can buy for £100 or less too.
Related: What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £100?
What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £250?
Clubs
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo
The same speed-enhancing technologies that define the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo from Scottsdale Golf for £179
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Mizuno ST200
The generous Mizuno ST200 fairway wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. .
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno ST200 fairway wood from Scottsdale Golf for £199
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno ST200 fairway wood from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
TaylorMade SIM Max
Much like the SIM Ti fairway wood, the SIM Max Rescue has also incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time. It also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Rescue from American Golf for £189
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Rescue from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
Cobra King Speedzone
The King Speedzone hybrids are available in variable and one-length options.
- BUY NOW (UK): Coba King Speedzone hybrid from American Golf for £189
- BUY NOW (US): Coba King Speedzone hybrid from American Golf for $229.99
Callaway Mavrik
Replacing the Rogue line of hybrids comes Mavrik which has standard, Pro and Max models to choose from.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik hybrid from American Golf for £219
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik hybrid from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
Ping G410 Crossover
If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping G410 Crossover from American Golf for £199
- BUY NOW (US): Ping G410 Crossover from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Srixon Z U85
Designed with a clean, iron-like look at address, Srixon’s Z U85 has a reflective back edge which makes the club look narrower than it actually is.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z U85 iron from Scottsdale Golf for £169
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z U85 iron from Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99
Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5
The Jaws MD5 wedges create a soft, crisp feel and have a premium aesthetic which looks great from all angles.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $159.99
Ping Glide 3.0
Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Glide 3.0 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $149.99
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0
As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled grind 2.0 wedges go about creating more spin thanks to the Raw Face design.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Scottsdale Golf for £135
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Mizuno T20
Mizuno brought back the T-Series of wedges in the form of the T20 which has a classic teardrop profile. The wedges will be available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno T20 wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £139
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno T20 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
Odyssey Stroke Lab Black
Five more shapes in addition to the Ten and Bird of Prey all boast the Microhinge Star insert and Stroke Lab shaft that improves consistency.
- BUY NOW (UK): Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters from American Golf from £199
- BUY NOW (US): Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters from Worldwide Golf Shops from $299.99
TaylorMade Truss
The new Truss design is engineered for less twisting thanks to two connection points from the hosel into the head. Comes in four head shapes with adjustable sole weights.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Truss putters from American Golf for £249
Ping Heppler
The Heppler putters produce a firmer feel and sound and a contrasting copper and black finish too. There are nine shapes all adjustable for length.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Heppler putters from Scottsdale Golf from £249
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Heppler putters from Worldwide Golf Shops from $229.99
Cleveland Frontline
Tungsten Forward Weighting positions the CG closer to the face for better stability through impact and straighter, more accurate putts. Four head shapes available.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Frontline putters from Scottsdale Golf for £149
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Frontline putters from Worldwide Golf Shops from $179.99
Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track
The three lines utilise Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to improve alignment. Comes in five shapes.
- BUY NOW (UK): Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track putters from American Golf from £199
- BUY NOW (US): Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track putters from Worldwide Golf Shops from $249.99
Apparel
Ping SensorDry 2.5
This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping SensorDry 2.5 from American Golf for £199.99
BOSS Hakan 9-2 Trousers
A slim fit with water repellent fabric, these have an athletic fit which brings out the best silhouette in all golfers.
- BUY NOW (UK): BOSS Hakan 9-2 Trousers from TrendyGolf for £129
J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers
If you’re a fan of a tighter fit, then these trousers are definitely the ones for you. They are stretchy and extremely lightweight, but also water repellent.
- BUY NOW (UK): J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers from TrendyGolf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): J.Lindeberg Elllott Micro Stretch Trousers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $134.99
Shoes
Adidas Codechaos
A shoe doing the rounds on Tour with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia putting them on, the Codechaos shoes from adidas are extremely lightweight.
- BUY NOW (UK): Adidas Codechaos shoes from American Golf for £129.95
- BUY NOW (US): Adidas Codechaos shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
Ecco Biom Cool Pro
Joining the cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Scottsdale Golf for £189.95
- BUY NOW (US): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Bags
Ping Hoofer Craz E Lite
Weighs just 1.4kg thanks to carbon fibre legs and has seven pockets and a deployable rain hood inside the hip pad. Only water resistant, but does have a seam sealed valuables pocket. Comes in two colours.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Hoofer Craz E Lite stand bag from American Golf
Sun Mountain H2NO Lite
For 2020, this popular choice features a 4-way top will full length box dividers. Boasts six pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket and full length clothing pocket. Weighs 2.2kg and comes in five colours.
- BUY NOW (UK): Sun Mountain H2NO Lite stand bag from Scottsdale Golf
TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof
Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system. Weighs 2.1kg and comes in five colours.
Motocaddy Dry Series Golf Trolley Bag
The Dry-Series features a new design along with several other improvements; such as 10 per cent more storage space and a new easy-lift grab handle.
Equipment
Motocaddy Cube
The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system.
- BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Cube trolley from American Golf for £149.99
GolfBuddy Aim W10
The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.
- BUY NOW (UK): GolfBuddy Aim W10 from Scottsdale Golf for £249.99
- BUY NOW (US): GolfBuddy Aim W10 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99
Shot Scope V2
Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking.
- BUY NOW (UK): ShotScope V2 from Scottsdale Golf for £139
Garmin Approach G30
The Approach G30 has a 2.3-inch colour touchscreen for users to see features like Green View and Touch Targeting to provide more accurate yardage information. Users can also get smart notifications for incoming calls, texts.
- BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach G30 from American Golf for £179.99
- BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach G30 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
EasyGreen 1300
With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
- BUY NOW (UK): EasyGreen 1300 rangefinder from American Golf for £179
Zoom Focus X
GM Says: New rangefinder brand Zoom has introduced it’s first product, the Focus X which has a multitude of premium features.
- BUY NOW (UK): Zoom Focus X rangefinder from American Golf for £199.99
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf gear deals.