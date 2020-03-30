We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £251-£500.

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £500?

Spending £500 on golf clubs and equipment is quite an investment so it is something you definitely have to get right.

To help with this we have looked at the best golf gear you can buy for £500 but it should be mentioned that if you seek to buy clubs then custom fitting is definitely worth considering.

Alternatively, for those looking for cheaper price points we have also created guides for what gear to buy with £100 and £250 too.

Other golf gear posts:

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £500?

Clubs

TaylorMade SIM

Used by some of the best players in the world, the SIM driver replaced the M5 and M6 and feature a whole range of technologies to help you hit it further and straighter.

Callaway Mavrik

Replacing the Rogue range from 2018 comes Mavrik, which benefits from the next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer.

Cobra King Speedzone

With the success of the F9, Cobra has gone a step further with the Speedzone. Golfers have two models to choose from in either yellow or white trim, and there is also a Cobra Speedzone Xtreme model which provides increased forgiveness on off-centre hits via an additional 17g fixed weight.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo

The Launcher HB Turbo driver provides competitive, off-the-rack performance at a reasonable price. It feels fast, stable and the draw bias will help slicers find more fairways.

Ping G410 Plus

Ping’s G410 is the first ever driver to feature moveable weight, and features an updated version of the Dragonfly technology.

TaylorMade SIM

Joining the new SIM drivers are three fairway woods, the SIM, SIM Max, and SIM Max D-Type.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons

Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons The club-head of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact.

Odyssey Toulon Design

Coming under the Odyssey umbrella, Toulon Design putters are a premium line that features several models in both blade and mallet form.

TaylorMade Spider S

Left, right and rear tungsten weights increase stability while a thicker Pure Roll insert provides a better sound and feel. Comes in navy or chalk colours.

Apparel

Galvin Green Archie

One of garments at the top of Galvin Green’s range, the Archie provides a smooth handfeel and can ‘slide & glide’ over garments underneath.

KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket

Golf Monthly Instruction

This stylish waterproof jacket features body-zoned panels built for even greater freedom of movement during the swing.

Galvin Green Ashton Shake Dry

Weighing just 174g, it is Galvin Green’s lightest Gore-Tex jacket, thanks to the membrane being placed on the outside for the first time.

Bags

TaylorMade 2020 Trolley Bag

TaylorMade’s brand new tour bag is finished with the SIM colour-way.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade 2020 Tour Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £399

Callaway Mavrik 2020 Trolley Bag

Callaway’s new tour bag features the colours of the Mavrik range of woods and irons.

BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik 2020 Tour Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £299

Equipment

Bushnell Tour V5

New for 2020 comes Bushnell’s Tour V5 laser rangefinder. It comes with Pinseeker, Jolt and Bite technology to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence.

BUY NOW (UK): Bushnell Tour V5 rangefinder from American Golf for £299.99

Garmin Approach S62

The new S62 has a bigger face and a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, give information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggest to you the strategy on the course.

GolfBuddy Aim L10V

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use.

SkyCaddie SX400

The SX400 is SkyCaddie’s attempt to make a more compact handheld compared to the SX500. It features SkyCaddie’s Pin Position feature which provides the ability to get distances to the day’s pin positions.

Garmin Approach G80

Another quality offering from Garmin, the Approach G80 is at the premium end of the GPS spectrum.

PowaKaddy FX3

At the entry-level of the new FX Series sits the FX3. Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control.

Garmin Approach S40

Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis.

Motocaddy S1

Subscribe To Golf Monthly - 3 Issue For £5 Magazine Subscription Offer!

The brand new S1 is simple to use and features an anti-glare LCD screen, nine speed settings and ADC in 15, 30 and 45-yard increments.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy S1 electric trolley from American Golf for £499.99

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for golf gear deals.