We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £251-£500.
What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £500?
Spending £500 on golf clubs and equipment is quite an investment so it is something you definitely have to get right.
To help with this we have looked at the best golf gear you can buy for £500 but it should be mentioned that if you seek to buy clubs then custom fitting is definitely worth considering.
Alternatively, for those looking for cheaper price points we have also created guides for what gear to buy with £100 and £250 too.
Clubs
TaylorMade SIM
Used by some of the best players in the world, the SIM driver replaced the M5 and M6 and feature a whole range of technologies to help you hit it further and straighter.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM driver from American Golf for £429
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99
Callaway Mavrik
Replacing the Rogue range from 2018 comes Mavrik, which benefits from the next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik driver from American Golf for £449
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik driver Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
Cobra King Speedzone
With the success of the F9, Cobra has gone a step further with the Speedzone. Golfers have two models to choose from in either yellow or white trim, and there is also a Cobra Speedzone Xtreme model which provides increased forgiveness on off-centre hits via an additional 17g fixed weight.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King Speedzone driver from Scottsdale Golf for £349
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King Speedzone driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo
The Launcher HB Turbo driver provides competitive, off-the-rack performance at a reasonable price. It feels fast, stable and the draw bias will help slicers find more fairways.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Scottsdale Golf for £279
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99
Ping G410 Plus
Ping’s G410 is the first ever driver to feature moveable weight, and features an updated version of the Dragonfly technology.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping G410 Plus Driver from American Golf for £399
- BUY NOW (US): Ping G410 Plus Driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
TaylorMade SIM
Joining the new SIM drivers are three fairway woods, the SIM, SIM Max, and SIM Max D-Type.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway wood from American Golf for £329
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway wood from Worldwide Golf Shops from $299.99
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £499
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $689.99
Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons
The club-head of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons from American Golf from £449
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff Launch Pad from Worldwide Golf Shops from $699.99
Odyssey Toulon Design
Coming under the Odyssey umbrella, Toulon Design putters are a premium line that features several models in both blade and mallet form.
- BUY NOW (UK): Odyssey Toulon Design putter from Scottsdale Golf for £379
- BUY NOW (US): Odyssey Toulon Design putter from Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99
TaylorMade Spider S
Left, right and rear tungsten weights increase stability while a thicker Pure Roll insert provides a better sound and feel. Comes in navy or chalk colours.
Apparel
Galvin Green Archie
One of garments at the top of Galvin Green’s range, the Archie provides a smooth handfeel and can ‘slide & glide’ over garments underneath.
- BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Archie from American Golf for £450
- BUY NOW (US): Galvin Green Archie from Worldwide Golf Shops for $699.99
KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket
This stylish waterproof jacket features body-zoned panels built for even greater freedom of movement during the swing.
- BUY NOW (UK): KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket from Scottsdale Golf for £349
Galvin Green Ashton Shake Dry
Weighing just 174g, it is Galvin Green’s lightest Gore-Tex jacket, thanks to the membrane being placed on the outside for the first time.
- BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket from Scottsdale Golf for £279
- BUY NOW (US): Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket from Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99
Bags
TaylorMade 2020 Trolley Bag
TaylorMade’s brand new tour bag is finished with the SIM colour-way.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade 2020 Tour Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £399
Callaway Mavrik 2020 Trolley Bag
Callaway’s new tour bag features the colours of the Mavrik range of woods and irons.
Equipment
Bushnell Tour V5
New for 2020 comes Bushnell’s Tour V5 laser rangefinder. It comes with Pinseeker, Jolt and Bite technology to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence.
Garmin Approach S62
The new S62 has a bigger face and a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, give information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggest to you the strategy on the course.
- BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach S62 Watch from American Golf for £479.99
- BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach S62 Watch from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
GolfBuddy Aim L10V
The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use.
- BUY NOW (UK): GolfBuddy Aim L10V from American Golf for £269.99
- BUY NOW (US): GolfBuddy Aim L10V from Worldwide Golf Shops for $279.99
SkyCaddie SX400
The SX400 is SkyCaddie’s attempt to make a more compact handheld compared to the SX500. It features SkyCaddie’s Pin Position feature which provides the ability to get distances to the day’s pin positions.
- BUY NOW (UK): SkyCaddie SX400 from Scottsdale Golf for £289
- BUY NOW (US): SkyCaddie SX400 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99
Garmin Approach G80
Another quality offering from Garmin, the Approach G80 is at the premium end of the GPS spectrum.
- BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach G80 from American Golf for £449
- BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach G80 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
PowaKaddy FX3
At the entry-level of the new FX Series sits the FX3. Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control.
- BUY NOW(UK): PowaKaddy FX3 trolley from American Golf for £499
Garmin Approach S40
Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis.
- BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach S40 from American Golf for £269
- BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach S40 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99
The brand new S1 is simple to use and features an anti-glare LCD screen, nine speed settings and ADC in 15, 30 and 45-yard increments.
