Wilson Staff D7 Forged Iron Launched - Building on from the D7 range, Wilson Staff have launched the new D7 Forged iron aimed at the better player.

Wilson Staff is looking to build on the success of its D7 range, including the impressive D7 iron, by launching D7 Forged irons aimed more towards the better player. They are said to combine good distance with a more compact look and a softer feel that lower handicappers prefer.

Forged from soft 8620 Carbon steel and featuring a new club head design, the D7 Forged irons also have a thinner top-line and minimal offset.

A Urethane filled Power Chamber inside the head has been introduced alongside the Power Hole Technology which allows the face to flex while reducing vibration for a more solid and consistent feel at impact.

The irons also feature a wider and thicker sole to allow for more aggressive Power Holes and a lower Centre of Gravity to drive high ball speeds with a higher launch and spin.

“Combining the distance technologies from the original D7 line with the aesthetics of Wilson Staff’s players irons, the D7 Forged irons provide an ideal blend of maximum distance and ultimate feel for golfers looking for effortless distance and ultimate control,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation.

“Through the optimized sole and face thickness, urethane-filled Power Chamber and centered power holes, the new D7 Forged provides golfers world-class ball speeds, shot-making ability and a soft forged feel across the entire club face,” he added.

The D7 Forged irons are available from mid-January 2020. They will have an RRP of £699 (4-PW) and £599 (5-PW) for steel shafts and £699 for graphite shafts (5-PW). Both shaft options come in right and left-handed options. Other irons (3, SW & GW) are available by custom fit.

