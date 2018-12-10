Wilson Staff D7 Irons Unveiled - Even more Power Holes are said to increase ball speed and distance in these game-improvement irons

Wilson Staff D7 Irons Unveiled

Wilson Golf has taken its Power Hole technology to the next level with the launch of the D7 irons. Replacing the D300, the 4-7 irons within the set now feature three rows of Power Holes on the sole to increase face deflection for more distance.

Moving into the 8-9-iron, this reduces to two rows of Power Holes and then just one row in the PW and GW to enhance precision. These Power Holes are filled with a urethane-type material, like we saw in the C300 and C300 Forged irons, to dampen vibration for improved sound and feel.

Notably, all the Power Holes have been removed from the toe and topline, creating a cleaner more traditional aesthetic down behind the ball.

The Power Holes have been combined with Wilson Golf’s thinnest ever face, which help create additional ball speed through added flexion. Lastly, a wider sole has helped moved the weight in the clubhead lower, deeper and more towards the heel and toe, increasing MOI (resistance to twisting) by 10 per cent on average through the set.

The combination of all these technologies is something Wilson is calling RE-AKT, creating greater ball speeds for longer distances for both centre and off-centre impacts.

“The D7 is the longest and best-looking super game improvement range we’ve ever produced,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director at Wilson Golf. “

“We have taken Power Hole Technology to the next level by increasing the ball speed where it’s needed most on longer irons, then controlled the energy that’s returned to the ball on shorter irons where precision and feel is required,” added Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.

The hosel on the D7 irons has also been modified for easier club adjustability. A longer hosel length (almost 0.20” longer than the D300 irons) has been added to allow for a quicker and easier custom fit.

The Wilson Staff D7 irons are available from mid-January 2019, with stock shaft options of the lightweight KBS Tour 80 in steel and UST-Mamiya 460 Recoil Series graphite with a Wilson Staff classic Lamkin Crossline pattern grip.

They will have an RRP of £469 (5-SW) for steel shafts and £599 for graphite shafts.