A new lightweight D7 range of drivers, woods and hybrids have been released by Wilson Golf.

Wilson Staff D7 Woods Revealed

Wilson Golf has launched its new lightweight D7 woods to join the D7 irons launched back in December.

Replacing the D300, the new Wilson Staff D7 driver has been designed to deliver faster club head speed and increased ball speeds for longer distances thanks to a lightweight crown design and shaft range.

The driver also features Dynamic Launch Control which will aid launch conditions for a range of different player types.

The 9° head has weighting near the front of the club head to enable lower launch and spin for the high speed player.

The weight then moves back in the 10.5° head and back further still in the 13° head degree to maximise launch and spin for the slower swing speed.

The weight is also more towards the heel for added draw bias.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf, said: “The process of creating the D7 driver started with designing the head shape and then stripping out all available weight, almost 25 grams. This weight was strategically returned to the head with the goal of improving the sound of the driver and optimizing ball flight with Dynamic Launch Control”

RELATED: Wilson Staff D7 Irons Review

Its new fairway wood and hybrid range features a number of changes. One of which is a new club head shape which has been inspired by input from current Wilson Tour players.

“We’ve modified the structure where we need it and removed weight where we didn’t want it and it’s made a significant gain in performance. As with the driver, the D7 fairways and hybrid can be swung faster with the same effort, resulting in more distance,” added Pergande.