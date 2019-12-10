Wilson Staff Launch Pad Range Unveiled - This lightweight, draw biased set is said to help high handicappers beat their slice and stop duffing iron shots

Wilson is introducing a new range of super game-improvement clubs designed to help high handicappers combat their slice with the driver and stop fatting their iron shots.

The Wilson Staff Launch Pad family of woods and irons joins the impressive D7 range and is crafted to ensure that clubface contact gets the ball airborne consistently for longer, more consistent carries.

The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.

A late-breaking bounce angle keeps the leading edge up through ground interaction to create a cleaner strike. The lightweight design also makes it easier for golfers to generate club speed with minimal effort.

“Our latest research shows the Launch Pad irons reduce ‘fat’ shots by 73% and help players gain an extra 10 yards distance compared to other models in the super game-improvement category,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of golf club innovation at Wilson Golf.

The Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver, fairways and a new FYbrid all incorporate a moderate offset hosel to help tighten dispersion.

The Centre of Gravity (CG) has been moved towards the heel and further forward to encourage a draw. At just 272 grams, the Launch Pad driver is very lightweight to maximise swing speed while a two degrees more upright lie angle further assists in combating a slice.

The Launch Pad fairway woods are designed with the same +2˚ upright lie angle as the driver along with lightweight components and a Carpenter Custom 455 face for maximum control and impressive distance.

The new Launch Pad FYbrid has been created as the ideal gapping club for higher handicappers – replacing the 3-iron, 3 hybrid or even a 7-wood. At 41” in length and 19.5˚ in loft, the FYbrid optimizes loft-to-length ratio for an ideal launch angle of the clubface.

The Wilson Staff Launch Pad range goes on sale Jan 23rd with the following RRPs: driver £269; fairway £149; FYbrid £129; irons £549 in steel shafts and £645 in graphite (5-SW).