Wilson Staff Model Wedges Introduced

Heading into the new decade, Wilson will revamp its short-game offerings in 2020 with the introduction of two new models of wedge; the Staff Model and the Staff Model Hi Toe.

The former will come in six different lofts, whereas the latter will come with two loft options at the bottom end of the bag.

Both wedges have been designed in collaboration with Wilson’s Tour players and seek to provide golfers with soft, delicate touch to improve feel around the green.

The Wilson Staff Model wedges have been constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines to create Tour-calibre spin and control, whereas the Hi Toe model combines a high toe and wide sole with a 431 stainless steel head and a precision-milled face for ultimate creativity around the green. The scorelines also stretch right across the face to ensure consistent contact at impact too.

“These new Wilson Staff Model and Staff Model Hi Toe wedges deliver a clean design and precision milled clubfaces to give golfers a boost in confidence in their short game,” said Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Innovation.

“Designed with the feedback from our Wilson Staff PGA Tour players, including 2019 US Open Champion Gary Woodland and Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington, both wedges look very different, but provide golfers the same control and greater consistency, while offering different shot-making capabilities,” he added.

The Wilson Staff Model Hi-Toe wedges come in 56° and 60° of loft and feature True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

The Wilson Staff Model and Hi Toe wedges will be available in January with an RRP of £109.

