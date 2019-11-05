Wilson Unveils New Staff Model Utility Iron

As used by Gary Woodland, Wilson has unveiled its new Staff Model Utility Iron.

A few months after Tour Staffer Gary Woodland won the 2019 US Open Championship at Pebble Beach, Wilson has announced it will release the Staff Model Utility iron to the public.

Woodland used the club to great effect during the tournament, mainly off the tee, helping him secure Wilson’s 62nd Major Championship using the brand’s irons.

Designed to deliver a combination of distance, reliability and forgiveness, the Wilson Staff Model Utility iron features seven grams of weight positioned low in the club head for increased launch angles.

A high-strength maraging steel face – used on the Wilson Staff C300 irons – deliver greater ball speeds across the entire face for improved distances, plus a hollow body long iron solution has been refined for optimised feedback on miss hit shots.

The club was originally designed as a prototype for tour players but with input from Brendan Steele, Wilson made it higher launching and aesthetically similar to the Wilson Staff Model blades (pictured below) that Woodland also used in his maiden major victory.

“We created the Staff Model Utility iron to meet the demand of our Tour Staff and following their positive feedback, it was impossible for us not to put it into our 2020 range,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf.

“The iron delivers incredible performance and reliability for golfers who want ultimate confidence with their long irons, whilst offering the higher ball flight of a hybrid club.”

Available in three loft options of 18˚, 21˚ and 24˚, the Wilson Staff Model Utility iron is available from mid-December in right-hand only, with a KBS Tour Hybrid stock shaft option and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip and an RRP of £169.

