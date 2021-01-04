The Spaniard will use a full bag of Callaway equipment this year from driver to ball

World No.2 Jon Rahm Signs With Callaway Golf

World No.2 Jon Rahm has signed with Callaway Golf and will use a full bag of the company’s equipment.

The Spaniard had been with TaylorMade and adidas since turning pro in 2016 but he will now play Callaway clubs and wear Callaway-owned Travis Mathew apparel.

Rahm is set to make his 2021 debut this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii using a full bag of Callaway clubs, including prototype woods and irons, Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges, a Chrome Soft X ball and an Odyssey putter.

“I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year,” Rahm said.

“The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

The former World No.1 has won 12 times as a professional and made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018.

The 26-year-old also looks to have a new sponsor in TopGolf, which Callaway bought for $2bn last year.

“We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm as the newest member of our Tour Staff,” said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer.

“He’s one of the very best players in the world, and he’s a proven winner on golf’s biggest global stages.

“We’ve admired Jon for many years, going back to his college days when he first used our equipment. We’re excited to see him playing Callaway and Odyssey again, as he looks to take his game to yet another level.”

