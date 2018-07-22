Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag?

Tom Clarke

We take a look at the equipment used by Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has made a big move at the 147th Open Championship, putting himself right in contention for a first Major title.

The 24-year-old, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, carded a third-round 67, which included three birdies in the last five holes, and he’ll be a late starter on Sunday with a share of the lead.

Schauffele uses TaylorMade’s M3 driver. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

He saved his best for last, though, rolling in an unlikely birdie from the back of the 18th after dropping a shot on the 17th.

Seen hitting the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood

The former Tour Championship winner may only be 5ft 10 inches tall, but he’s not short where the golf ball is concerned.

Schauffele using an Epic Pro iron

At Carnoustie, he is using a TaylorMade M3 driver, and on the PGA Tour he’s ranked 32nd in average driving distance, although he’s down at 129th for accuracy.

Schauffele pictured using a TaylorMade P750 iron in May

Apart from the M3 driver, the American has mostly Callaway equipment after signing with the company this year.

He was a TaylorMade player in 2017 but left, perhaps due to the company’s split with Adidas.

He has, however, been pictured using TaylorMade’s P750 irons as well as Callaway Epic Pro irons.

Xander Schauffele lines up a putt with his Odyssey [Getty Images]

Driver: TaylorMade M3, 9.5 degree

Fairway woods: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero

Irons: Callaway Epic Pro and TaylorMade P750

Wedges: Mack Daddy 4 Chrome

Putter: Odyssey Works Big T #5

Ball: 2018 Chrome Soft X

Schauffele has been in particularly good form with the putter at Carnoustie, taking just 24 putts in round two.

In May, Schauffele was joint runner-up at the Players Championship, although he’s also suffered his fair share of missed cuts.

Xander Schauffele in action during the third round of the 147th Open Championship [Getty Images]

