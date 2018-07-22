We take a look at the equipment used by Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag?
Xander Schauffele has made a big move at the 147th Open Championship, putting himself right in contention for a first Major title.
The 24-year-old, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, carded a third-round 67, which included three birdies in the last five holes, and he’ll be a late starter on Sunday with a share of the lead.
He saved his best for last, though, rolling in an unlikely birdie from the back of the 18th after dropping a shot on the 17th.
The former Tour Championship winner may only be 5ft 10 inches tall, but he’s not short where the golf ball is concerned.
At Carnoustie, he is using a TaylorMade M3 driver, and on the PGA Tour he’s ranked 32nd in average driving distance, although he’s down at 129th for accuracy.
Apart from the M3 driver, the American has mostly Callaway equipment after signing with the company this year.
He was a TaylorMade player in 2017 but left, perhaps due to the company’s split with Adidas.
He has, however, been pictured using TaylorMade’s P750 irons as well as Callaway Epic Pro irons.
Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade M3, 9.5 degree
Fairway woods: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero
Irons: Callaway Epic Pro and TaylorMade P750
Wedges: Mack Daddy 4 Chrome
Putter: Odyssey Works Big T #5
Ball: 2018 Chrome Soft X
Schauffele has been in particularly good form with the putter at Carnoustie, taking just 24 putts in round two.
In May, Schauffele was joint runner-up at the Players Championship, although he’s also suffered his fair share of missed cuts.
