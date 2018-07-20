Zach Johnson What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the golf bag of Zach Johnson

After winning the Open Championship in 2015, Zach Johnson made the bold move of signing with a new golf club manufacturer. PXG, which stands for Parsons Extreme Golf, was set up by Bob Parsons, the founder of Go Daddy, with the express aim of creating the best golf equipment on the market, regardless of cost.

Zach Johnson was signed by the brand in a bit to generate exposure from the Tour and he joined a staff roster that includes Ryan Moore and Charl Schwartzel.

The American uses the PXG 0811 driver with 9˚ and a Diamana blue x flex shaft. He averages 290 yards off the tee, hitting 63% of the fairways.

The 42-year-old uses a TaylorMade M1 fairway wood from 2016 with a Fujikura Atmos Red X shaft in it. The adjustable weight is set in the toe of the club to promote a fade His PXG hybrid is the 0317 model with 19˚ of loft and a Fujikura Speeder shaft.

He currently ranks 14th on the PGA Tour for approach shots from between 200-225 yards.

From here he transitions into a PXG 0311X 4-iron with a True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft. From 5-to-9 iron he uses the T version of the same iron (a more blade-like design) with the same shaft.

His wedges have long been the greatest strength in his game and he has a 48˚ and 54˚ PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy wedge. His 60˚ wedge is the PXG 0311T Milled Zulu version.

The 12-time PGA Tour winer’s putter has been the main-stay of his bag through his professional career

The familiar centre-shafted flat-stick is a SeeMore FGP and features a red alignment system to help establish good alignment. As you can see from the wear on the sole, this an old trusty that has helped him remain one of the best putter’s in the game for many years.

Johnson plays the Titleist Pro V1x ball.