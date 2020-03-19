Zoom's debut laser rangefinder, the Focus X, promises lots of useful features without the premium price tag.

Zoom Focus X Rangefinder Launched

From the same stable as trolley-maker Big Max, new laser rangefinder brand Zoom has unveiled its first model, the Focus X, which seeks to offer a feature-packed distance measuring device without the premium price tag.

Using premium optics, the Focus X has six times magnification, a 600m range and continuous flagpole scanning mode to make picking up a target quick and simple. When the target is found from the background the flagpole lock icon appears in the display and the unit’s vibration mode kicks in to confirm that the target is found.

BUY NOW (UK): Zoom Focus X rangefinder from American Golf for £199.99

Distances, that can be displayed in metres or yards, are accurate to half a yard or so and are clearly illuminated to the user.

The Focus X also has Slope adjusted distance option that measures distances adjusted to compensate for the elevation of the target. So whether aiming for a flag 20 ft downhill or at the top of a 15 degree slope, the Focus X will deliver the actual distance to the target. This can be disabled for competition use.

It comes with a rechargeable lithium battery and has a clever automatic cut-off after eight seconds of non-use to preserve the battery life.

In addition to the long list of premium features, the pocket size Focus X is a stylish, lightweight design that comes in either white or charcoal as well as a robust case to deal with the wear and tear of the golf course.

The rangefinder has a recommended retail price of £219.99 and can be found on many websites, including American Golf.

