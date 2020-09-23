Which of these two irons come out on top in this head to head?

Mizuno MP-20 HMB v TaylorMade P770

Joel Tadman puts the Mizuno MP-20 HMB iron up against the TaylorMade P770 iron.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB

RRP: £180 per club

7-iron loft: 32°

Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120, stiff

TaylorMade P770

RRP: £185 per club

7-iron loft: 33°

Shaft: KBS Tour 120 stiff

Looks

Mizuno’s offering has a slightly darker finish and is marginally larger overall, with a taller face that actually makes it look more lofted than the TaylorMade. It also has a slightly thicker topline at address.

We prefer the lighter satin finish of the P770 and it still looks inviting to hit despite the slightly smaller size. This is a stunning iron – aside from the screw in the toe – that has the look of a blade.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB – 9/10

TaylorMade P770 – 9/10

Feel/Sound

The HMB feels lively off the face with that crisp, solid feel you expect from a Mizuno MP iron. The sound is pleasing, too – short but still obvious when you’ve hit one out of the screws.

The P770 seemed to have a bit more zing off the face on all but the worst of strikes, but without the loud, clicky acoustics that often come with hollow irons. Very pleasing on the senses.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB – 8/10

TaylorMade P770 – 9/10

Ball Flight

It was surprisingly nice to see the Mizuno hit shots in the flight window I was used to with my own irons given the stronger lofts, although the extra distance would require adjustment.

The higher launch and trajectory of the P770 helped with stopping power, while the lower spin ensured the flight was strong and penetrated head winds very well without losing significant yardage.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB – 9/10

TaylorMade P770 – 9/10

Performance averages (7-iron)

Mizuno MP-20 HMB

Ball Speed (mph): 123.4

Launch (degrees): 17

Spin (rpm): 6,136

Peak height (yards): 34

Carry (yards): 174

TaylorMade P770

Ball Speed (mph): 121.5

Launch (degrees): 19.5

Spin (rpm): 5,816

Peak height (yards): 36

Carry (yards): 172

Forgiveness

The HMB seemed to offer a high level of assistance on heel and toe strikes and the launch monitor data suggested this helped keep ball speeds consistent and maintained green-finding accuracy.

TaylorMade’s P770 felt stable across a wide-ish area, noticeably on low-face impacts where launch was maintained. We were able to manipulate the flight a little more without sacrificing consistency.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB – 8/10

TaylorMade P770 – 8/10

Overall Appeal

The MP-20 HMB is geared towards a slightly higher handicap range. It provides a forgiving option in the long-irons and offers better value when combined with other less expensive MP-20 iron models.

The P770 is a premium iron with no real weakness. It has the looks and sound close to that of a players’ iron but with a springy feel off the face. It could easily combine with P7MC short-irons.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB – 9/10

TaylorMade P770 – 9/10

TOTAL

Mizuno MP-20 HMB 42/50

TaylorMade P770 43/50

