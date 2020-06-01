Which fairway wood will come out on top?

Mizuno ST200 TS Fairway v TaylorMade SIM Fairway

Joel Tadman puts the Mizuno ST200 TS fairway wood up against the TaylorMade SIM.

Mizuno ST200 TS

RRP: £279

Loft: 15°

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 stiff

TaylorMade SIM

RRP: £369

Loft: 15°

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana FW Limited 75 stiff

Looks

Mizuno’s ST200 TS is fairly traditional in shape and understated in looks, with flashes of white along the perimeter of the crown. White grooves in the heel and toe frame the ball nicely, but alignment is a little tricky.

The chalk-white strip on the front of the SIM crown, and the full-length white grooves make this really easy to set squarely behind the ball. The lighter carbon fibre section behind it oozes premium appeal.

Mizuno ST200 TS – 8/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

Feel/Sound

The ST200 felt a touch firmer off the face but no less powerful, with a solid, metallic sound at impact that we really loved. It got through the turf nicely and heel and toe strikes felt and performed similarly to centred hits.

The SIM creates a hot, fiery sensation from the sweetspot that is truly driver-esque and leaves you eager to pull another ball. It produces a more muted sound and converts good strikes into a strong, rainbow ball flight.

Mizuno ST200 TS – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

Performance Averages (from the deck)

Mizuno ST200 TS

Ball speed (mph): 151.5

Launch (degrees): 11.6

Spin (rpm): 2,874

Peak height (yards): 32

Carry (yards): 253

Taylormade SIM

Ball speed (mph): 152.4

Launch (degrees): 13.3

Spin (rpm): 3,167

Peak height (yards): 38

Carry (yards): 251

Ball Flight

The lower launch and spin make the ST200 TS a great option off the tee when the driver is misbehaving. That said, the flight was high enough to provide an element of control when hitting into par 5s.

Seriously high. The SIM flighted the ball a good six yards higher through the air with a touch more spin and extra ball speed, helping create stopping power without losing out on distance.

Mizuno ST200 TS – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 10/10

Versatility

The ST200 TS seemed to be just as playable from the deck as it was off the tee, with no obvious digging of the wave sole slowing the clubhead down. It’s long but with control, thanks to the slightly shorter shaft.

The high-launching nature of the SIM means it may struggle into the wind but the rounded leading edge improves turf contact, helped by the heel and toe sections being raised off the ground.

Mizuno ST200 TS – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

Overall Appeal

The ST200 woods have put Mizuno firmly back in the picture competing with the best. While it didn’t win here, it pushed the SIM close and it offers some seriously impressive performance for the price.

The premium price of the SIM may be a stumbling block, but this fairway offers genuine stand-out performance., different to anything else on the market. Factor in the appealing looks and adjustability and its a worthy winner.

Mizuno ST200 TS – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

TOTAL

Mizuno ST200 TS – 44/50

TaylorMade SIM – 46/50

For more head-to-head tests follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is also a new comparison test each month in each new Golf Monthly issue.