Which of these two quality hybrids will come out on top?

Joel Tadman puts the TaylorMade SIM Max hybrid up against the Titleist TS2.

TaylorMade SIM Max

RRP: £229

Loft: 19°

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7-S (76g)

Titleist TS2

RRP: £255

Loft: 19°

Shaft: Project X Even Flow White 90HY (88g)

TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid v Titleist TS2 Hybrid

Looks

The SIM Max is a little shorter from front to back, less rounded and much more modern and busy in appearance. The chalk-white strip above the face assists with alignment.

The larger, wider profile of the TS2 makes it look more like a mini fairway wood. It’s very traditional from the address view with the all-gloss black crown. Full-face grooves help set the face square to the intended target.

TaylorMade SIM Max – 8/10

Titleist TS2 – 8/10

Forgiveness

The Max is a very solid, stable rescue, but mishits felt a little harsher than they did with TS2. It still offers ample assistance to correct the flight, notably the Twist Face and Thru Slot Speed Pocket.

Ball speeds were a little more consistent with the TS2 and it felt a touch more solid from a wider face area, which was no doubt a contributing factor to the marginal extra distance it provided.

TaylorMade SIM Max – 8/10

Titleist TS2 – 9/10

Ball Flight

Shots flew on a very similar height, although the SIM Max had a tendency to turn over a touch more from right to left. The slightly longer and lighter shaft made clubface control trickier.

The TS2 was still easy to draw when required, but the flight was generally more stable and consistent. It also seemed to launch a little higher, but the descent angle was still a fraction shallower.

TaylorMade SIM Max – 8/10

Titleist TS2 – 9/10

Performance Averages

TaylorMade SIM Max

Ball speed (mph): 142

Launch (degrees): 14.4

Spin (rpm): 3,297

Peak height (yards): 31

Carry (yards): 220

Titleist TS2

Ball speed (mph): 142.4

Launch (degrees): 14.5

Spin (rpm): 3,260

Peak height (yards): 31

Carry (yards): 222

Versatility

Joel thought the SIM Max was very playable from the tee and turf, the ground interaction from the deck felt noticeably brisk and clean, and it extracted the ball from poor lies slightly better than the TS2.

The wider sole of the TS2 did struggle a little when the ball was sitting down, but it excelled from good lies. It’s definitely better suited to sweepers of the ball with shallower attack angles.

TaylorMade SIM Max – 9/10

Titleist TS2 – 8/10

Overall Appeal

The SIM Max is an impressive rescue that boasts a hot, powerful feel and versatile performance. It lacks adjustability, but comes in five lofts to fit most gaps and retails £26 cheaper.

The TS2 is very user-friendly option which allows golfers who prefer a traditional look to adjust loft and lie to dial-in ball flight and distance. There’s also the option of the more compact TS3 model.

TaylorMade SIM Max – 9/10

Titleist TS2 – 9/10

TOTAL

TaylorMade SIM Max – 42/50

Titleist TS2 – 43/50

There is also a new comparison test each month in each new Golf Monthly issue.