2009 Open Championship golf betting guide and advised bets

Advised bets for the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry Ailsa Course:



2pts ew IAN POULTER @ 30/1 (GENERAL, 33/1 EXPEKT)

1.5pts ew JIM FURYK @ 33/1 (GENERAL, 35/1 VCBET)

1.5pts ew ERNIE ELS @ 40/1 (GENERAL)



ALREADY ADVISED** (IF NOT ALREADY PLACED, THEN 30/1 AND 22/1 ARE AVAILABLE RESPECTIVELY)



2pts ew RORY MCILROY @ 25/1

5pts ew SERGIO GARCIA @ 16/1



TOP US PLAYER WITHOUT WOODS



2.5pts ew BEN CURTIS @ 16/1 (CORALS)

1.5pts ew JUSTIN LEONARD @ 28/1 (TOTE, SPORTINGBET)



TOP CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN



2pts ew MIGUEL-ANGEL JIMENEZ @ 18/1 (PADDY POWER, STAN JAMES)

2pts ew THOMAS LEVET @ 18/1 (BETFRED, PADDY POWER, SKYBET)

1.5pts ew GONZALO FERNANDEZ-CASTANO @ 22/1 (TOTE)



LONG-TERM ALREADY ADVISED

RACE TO DUBAI

2.5pts ew ROSS FISHER @ 20/1

2.5pts ew PAUL CASEY @ 20/1

6pts win PAUL CASEY @ 8/1

1.5pts ew OLIVER WILSON @ 33/1

2008/2009 STATS: -99pts

2007/2008 STATS: +618pts

