Faldo and Gallacher to head blind golf teams

Nick Faldo, a long-standing patron of the English Blind Golf Association, will then lead Europe against the United States just a fortnight after the encounter at the Cornish course. I am delighted to be the Honorary Captain of England for this the 21st staging of the annual encounter against Scotland. Later this year I’ll be leading the European team against the United States at Valhalla so, let’s hope we are both able to celebrate victories against our respective opponents.

The Honorary Captain for the opposing Scottish Team will be the former 3 time European Ryder Cup Captain Bernard Gallacher (1991, 1993 and 1995). Commenting on the event Bernard said I have always held a high regard for Blind Golfers and I consider it an honour to be involved in this years annual match as Honorary Captain .These matches are fun but very competitive and the Scottish Team are looking to regain the Trophy.

One of the South Wests premier country clubs China Fleet has an excellent reputation with golfers of all levels and this prestigious competition will give spectators an opportunity to enjoy some first class play by the most talented blind golfers in England and Scotland.

13 of the countrys top blind golfers from the English Blind Golf Association, led by Captain Tony Shearman, will take on their counterparts from the Scottish Blind Golf Society, led by Captain Peter Phillip, in this Ryder Cup-style event for the Auld Enemies Cup. Monday 1st September will be the Practice / Sponsors Day, with the Auld Enemies Cup being played on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

￼The International is over 3 days beginning at 8.45am with a colourful opening ceremony on Tuesday 2nd September with free entry for all spectators Linda Goddard, Golf Manager of China Fleet comments We are delighted to be staging this event which is always very popular with spectators, the skill involved is enthralling to watch and the clubs location adds to the experience for all the those attending the event.

The 2 main sponsors pledging their support to the event are REACH  Barclays Disability Network and the Professional Golfers Association.

To find out more about the event, please contact the EBGA Captain, Tony Shearman, by e-mail tony.shearman@bbc.co.uk or telephone 07005981819.

For information on China Fleets golfing packages and memberships please call 01752 854657 to speak to Linda Goddard regarding individual hospitality packages or visit www.china-fleet.co.uk