Three share Hunters jackpot at Paultons

Chris Tyrrell, Kevin Saunders and Jon Barnes shared first prize in the Paultons Golf Centre Pro-Am Tournament, sponsored by Hunters Land Rover.

All three shot two-under-par rounds of 69, one ahead of Corhamptons Ian Roper who was left to rue a costly bogey at the 18th.

Tyrrell made good use of his local knowledge to rack-up his first professional victory.

Brokenhurst Manors Colin Murray and his team of Sean Stone, Paul Clarke and Kevin Bland won the pro-am with a fourteen-under-par score of 128. They took victory after a countback from Chris Hudsons team of John Mathis, Phil Hudson and Damien Berridge.

Other prize winners included Mike Rescorle, Jason Giddings and Albie Smith.

The tournament was organised by Mark Williamson, Director of Golf at the Paultons Golf Centre. It was the first Hampshire PGA Pro-Am to be played at the Paultons Course, near Ower. The event was sponsored by Hunters Land Rover and General Manager Andrew Wilson was on hand to present the prizes.

Leading Professional scores:



Chris Tyrrell (Paultons) 69



Jon Barnes (Sherfield Oaks) 69



Kevin Saunders (Walhampton) 69



Ian Roper (Corhampton) 70



Jason Neve (Cams Hall) 71

Leading Pro-Am team scores:



Colin Murray (BMGC), Sean Stone, Paul Clarke & Kevin Bland 128



Chris Hudson (Southwood), John Mathis, Phil Hudson & Damien Berridge 128



Ian Roper, Rob Giddings, Chris Milne & Jason Giddings 128