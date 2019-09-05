We pick out 10 impressive and surprising statistics from 2019 so far

10 Surprising Tour Stats From 2019

– Tommy Fleetwood has made 28 cuts in a row on the PGA Tour despite not tasting victory. Brooks Koepka is second with 15 cuts made in a row. Fleetwood won just over $3.85m for the 2018/19 PGA Tour season with six top 10s.

– Webb Simpson has gone 233 holes without a three-putt. The 2012 US Open winner ranked 11th in SG: Putting and 5th in Putts per round for the 2018/19 season.

– Jin Young Ko went 114 holes without a bogey, spanning the CP Women’s Open and Portland Classic. She beat Tiger Woods’ 2000 record of 110 bogey-free holes.

– Despite a second-consecutive winless season, Jordan Spieth recorded his best ever season in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour with a total of .862 to rank 2nd. The American’s previous best was .785 in 2016.

– There were no rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour for the 2018/19 season, with Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker shooting the lowest rounds of the year with 60s. Snedeker shot 59 in the 2017/18 season and Adam Hadwin and Justin Thomas shot the score in 16/17.

– Sungjae Im recorded 60 rounds in the 60s for the 2018/19 PGA Tour season, the most since Webb Simpson also had 60 in 2011. Im was a rookie for 2018/19 and had seven top 10s. He also had the most hole-outs with 25, the most birdies with 480 and the most eagles with 18.

– Justin Thomas hit the longest drive of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season with a 457 yarder at the WGC-Mexico Championship. That is the longest drive recorded since Dustin Johnson hit one 463 at the 2011 Deutsche Bank.

– Russell Knox had the longest hole-out of the season with his albatross at the Valspar Championship from 275 yards. That is the longest hole-out since Aaron Baddeley made a birdie from 336 yards on the 17th hole at the 2015 Valero Texas Open. Baddeley drove his first shot out of bounds and then holed his three-off-the-tee.

– Brooks Koepka won an average of $461,000 per event this season, with Rory McIlroy in second with $410k. Koepka’s total is the most since Jordan Spieth earned an average of $481,000 per event in 2015.

– Brian Stuard made 17 one putts (or fewer) in a row this season, the most since Cameron Tringale had 19 in a row in 2012.