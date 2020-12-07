Here is a collection of some of the greatest quotes from iconic commentator Peter Alliss.

14 Greatest Peter Alliss Quotes

The world of golf lost Peter Alliss last week at the age of 89. Alliss was a fantastic player with 31 professional victories and eight Ryder Cup appearances, but perhaps he best known for his work as a commentator to the point where his skill and craft earned him the nickname, the ‘Voice of Golf.

Given his many years in the commentary role, and his iconic way with words, he has produced some brilliantly funny, at times controversial, and thoughtfully reflective lines on the game of golf and life as a whole.

As such, we have put together this list of some of the best. Enjoy.

“What on earth are you doing? He’s gone ga-ga. To attempt to hit the ball out of there is pure madness.” – about Frenchman Jean van de Velde at the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

“It’s like turning up to hear Pavarotti sing and finding out he has laryngitis.” – after Tiger Woods shot 81 at the 2002 Open.

“One of the good things about rain in Scotland is that most of it ends up as scotch.”

“It would be very easy to drool with sentimentality over the Ryder Cup. But, at the end of the day, it is simply two teams trying to knock seven bells out of each other, in the nicest possible way.”

“It is not a matter of life and death. It is not that important. But it is a reflection of life, and so the game is an enigma wrapped in a mystery impaled on a conundrum.”

“Look at that. Faldo looks a young man again, and poor old Greg, well he looks ready for his bus pass.” – On Faldo vs. Norman at the 1996 Masters

“Looks a bit like Jurassic Park in there.” – On the rough during the 2003 Open

These lines on Nick Faldo and his caddie trying to clear people out of the way before a shot…

“He was the hula hula champion for Santander for many, many years… that’s the movement of a young man…. it’s all in the day routine of a golf professional… those footballers, they work hard but this fella, he’s 47!” – Watching Miguel Angel Jimenez warming up at the 2011 Open Championship.

“He has been a giant in a land of pygmies. If you go back to the days of Johnnie Miller and Nicklaus and Palmer and Trevino and Norman and so on, you had maybe 25 players who could all challenge him to win.” – Alliss gave Bunkered his thoughts on Tiger Woods.

“There’s his man – the psychologist – just making sure he doesn’t slip away before a little paper changes hands” – Speaking about Ernie Els and Jos Vanstiphout, after Els won the 2003 Scottish Open.

“Some of the fans there, fuelled by the local giggle-juice” – On noisy spectators

“There aren’t many good sixes, but that was a bad six.” – Watching Tiger Woods take a six at the third in the last round of the 2003 Masters.

“The game lends itself to fantasies about our abilities.” – reflecting on the game of golf

Also if you want to hear more of Alliss in full flow, have a watch of his Hall of Fame speech below;

