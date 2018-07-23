The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie achieved record attendance numbers

147th Open At Carnoustie Achieves Record Attendance

A record-breaking crowd of 172,000 attended The 147th Open at Carnoustie this week.

This year’s attendance surpassed the 157,000 total set at Carnoustie in 1999. A key aim of The R&A, which organises The Open, is to attract a younger audience to the Championship and more than 20,000 spectators under the age of 25 attended the event at the renowned Scottish venue. Under-16’s gain free admission under The R&A’s longstanding Kids go Free initiative.

More than 4000 spectators took advantage of free accommodation for young people and a low-cost rate for adults at The Open Camping Village, with Friday and Saturday night full to capacity.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have enjoyed a thrilling and memorable week of golf and Carnoustie’s world famous links has shown why it is revered by fans and players all over the world as one of our sport’s great championship venues.

“We would like to thank every single person who has visited Carnoustie over the last eight days for generating a very special atmosphere that has been enjoyed by the players and the millions of TV viewers watching The Open around the world.”

Francesco Molinari was the 2018 champion, shooting a final round 69 to win by two strokes over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

The 148th Open will take place at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019 when golf’s original championship returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since it was played on the only occasion there in 1951. It is set to be the largest ever sporting event staged on the island of Ireland.

The R&A has launched ticket sales earlier than ever before to meet the expected demand as the Championship moves to an all-ticket model for the first time in its history, with sell-out crowds anticipated at Royal Portrush. More than 30% of all tickets and hospitality places have already been sold.

Fans can join The One Club for free by visiting TheOpen.com/TheOneClub in order to gain exclusive access to priority tickets and secure their place for the historic return of The Open to Royal Portrush.

