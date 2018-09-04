The grandstand for this year's Ryder Cup in Paris is set to be the biggest yet, with a capacity for over 6,500 fans

2018 Ryder Cup First Tee To Be Biggest Ever

The first tee at the Ryder Cup is always a special place and this year in Paris it’s going to be BIG.

The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National will see the biggest ever first tee grandstand seen in the history of the biennial match.

The huge grandstand will feature well over 6,500 seats as well as room for around 150 standing spectators.

That means this year’s Ryder Cup first tee will be over three times as big as the previous two.

The first tee at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine had a capacity of 1,668 fans whilst the opening tee at Gleneagles in 2014 could hold 2,148 people.

Watch the digital flyover video of how the first tee at Le Golf National looks here:

Work begun on the first tee at Le Golf National after the French Open in July and was up by the end of August.