Exclusive broadcasting rights have been given to ELEVEN SPORTS, meaning it will only be shown online.

2018 US PGA Will Not Be Televised On Sky Sports Or BBC

The last Major of 2018 will not be televised on Sky Sports or the BBC, and we can go one step further to say it will not be on TV at all.

This is because the PGA of America has given the exclusive UK and Ireland broadcasting rights to global sports provider ELEVEN SPORTS.

The 2018 tournament, which will be the 100th PGA Championship, will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis and will take place between the 9th and 12th of August.

So how will the coverage work?

Well, ELEVEN SPORTS, who have gained rights to La Liga and Serie A football, is using the event to try and create a UK audience and will stream all four rounds of the championship live and free of charge through its website. (During the tournament they will be offering a free seven day trial).

It will also be available on IOS and Android mobile and tablet apps.

“Launching ELEVEN SPORTS in the UK and Ireland with such a prestigious event as the 100th PGA Championship, confirms our position as a major player in the market,” said Danny Menken, the group managing director of ELEVEN SPORTS. “We are looking forward to maximising this fantastic opportunity to appeal to existing golf fans through comprehensive free-to-air live coverage and analysis, while also growing new audiences with our fresh and innovative ways of delivering leading sports action.”

For the first two days, they will show two selected groups from 4pm (BST) until 7pm, and from then on will show live uninterrupted coverage until the close of play. This will be available on the website, mobile and tablet apps, and through their Facebook page.

The final two rounds will include live coverage from 5pm (BST) until the close of play and there will also be full highlights on the apps and on their website.

Right now Dominik Hoyler, Anna Whiteley and Seb Carmichael-Brown have been named as commentators and analysts for the tournament.

