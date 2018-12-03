Held at Royal Liverpool, you can now get your tickets for the 47th Walker Cup in September 2019.
2019 Walker Cup Tickets On Sale Now
Coinciding with their 150th anniversary, Royal Liverpool will be hosting the 47th Walker Cup in September 2019, which you can get tickets for now.
Held on the 7th and 8th of September 2019, the biennial event will be played on the Cheshire course for the first time since 1983 where the United States were victorious by 13.5 points to 10.5.
Indeed, GB&I will be looking for revenge in more ways than one after getting hammered 19-7 at the Los Angeles Golf Club back in 2017.
Tickets will be available for £40 for an Adult weekend ticket or £25 for a daily ticket. A lot is also being done to try and make this a family event too with children under 16 getting in for free, and those aged 16-24 get a cheaper ticket too; £15 for a daily ticket and £20 for the weekend.
Duncan Weir, Executive Director – Golf Development and Amateur Events at The R&A, said, “The Walker Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious and exciting amateur events featuring the most talented golfers from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States.
“The two teams have contested many memorable encounters and golf fans of all ages can look forward to watching a competitive and entertaining match next year when it is played on one of the finest links courses in the country.”
Royal Liverpool and the beginnings of the Walker Cup have historical significance with one another, as the course back in 1921 staged a match between amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland, and the United States. The very first Walker Cup was played just a year later at the National Golf Links of America.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.randa.org/walkercuptickets
