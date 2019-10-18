The Algarve won best Worldwide Golf Desination whilst Adare Manor won Best Resort in Europe, Middle East and Africa...

2020 IAGTO Golf Travel Awards – The Winners

The 20th International Association of Golf Tour Operators Awards took on Thursday evening in Marrakech, Morocco to name the 2020 winners.

The awards are voted for by over 700 IAGTO’s specialist golf tour operator members from 63 countries.

The big European winners were the Algarve, 2026 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor, Cyprus and PGA Catalunya in Spain.

The Algarve in southern Portugal was named 2020 Worldwide Golf Destination of the Year, whilst Adare Manor took the European, Middle East and Africa Golf Resort of the Year as well as the best Irish Hotel Experience.

Adare underwent huge investment with Tom Fazio doing a sensational job of redesigning the course that we now know will host Europe vs USA in 2026.

PGA Catalunya took the Nature Protection award in the Sustainability section whilst Minthis in Cyprus won best Resource Efficiency and fellow Cypriot venue Aphrodite Hills took the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability crown.

Another big winner was Cambodia, which won the best Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year award as well as the best Asia Pacific Golf Resort in the form of the Sofitel Angkor Phoekeethra Golf and Spa Resort.

See all the winners below –

Golf Destination of the Year

Undiscovered – Cambodia

Worldwide – The Algarve, Portugal

Golf Resort of the Year

Europe, Middle East and Africa – Adare Manor, Ireland

The Americas – Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Asia Pacific – Sofitel Angkor Phoekeethra Golf and Spa Resort, Cambodia

Sustainability Awards

Nature Protection: PGA Catalunya, Spain

Resource Efficiency – Minthis, Cyprus

Community Value – Jumeirah, UAE

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability: Aphrodite Hills, Cyprus

Hotel Experience

Bulgaria: Lighthouse Golf & Spa Hotel

Caribbean: Casa de Campo Resort and Villas

Cyprus: Almyra

France: Hotel Ermitage – Evian Resort

Gulf States: The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Indian Ocean: Anahita Golf & Spa Resort

Indonesia: Bintan Lagoon Resort

Ireland: Adare Manor

Italy: Verdura Resort

Japan: Kawana Hotel

Malaysia: The Magellan Sutera Resort

Mexico: Moon Palace Cancun

Morocco: Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

New Zealand: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs

Northern Ireland: The Bushmills Inn

Portugal: The Oitavos

Scotland: The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa

Slovenia: Grand Hotel Union

South Africa: Kwena Lodge – Gondwana Game Reserve

Spain: Hotel Camiral at PGA Catalunya

Thailand: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit

Tunisia: La Cigale Tabarka Hotel Thalasso & Spa – Golf

Turkey: Maxx Royal Belek Golf & Spa

USA: Trump National Doral

Vietnam: Anantara Hoi An Resort

Golf Experience

Bulgaria: Thracian Cliffs

Caribbean: Punta Espada Golf Club

Cyprus: PGA National Cyprus Golf Course

France: Albatross Course – Le Golf National

Gulf States: Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Indian Ocean – Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club

Indonesia – Bali National Golf Club

Italy: Golf Club Bogogno

Japan: The North Country Golf Club

Malaysia: The Els Club Teluk Datai

Mexico: El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course

Morocco: Assoufid Golf Club

New Zealand: Jack’s Point Golf Course

Northern Ireland: Ardglass Golf Club

Portugal: Monte Rei Golf & Country Club

Scotland: Kingsbarns Golf Links

Slovenia: King’s Course – Royal Bled Golf

South Africa: Pinnacle Point

Spain: Finca Cortesin

Thailand: Black Mountain Golf Club

Tunisia: Golf Citrus Hammamet

Turkey: Carya Golf Club

USA: The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Vietnam: Ba Na Hills Golf Club

