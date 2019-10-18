The Algarve won best Worldwide Golf Desination whilst Adare Manor won Best Resort in Europe, Middle East and Africa...
2020 IAGTO Golf Travel Awards – The Winners
The 20th International Association of Golf Tour Operators Awards took on Thursday evening in Marrakech, Morocco to name the 2020 winners.
The awards are voted for by over 700 IAGTO’s specialist golf tour operator members from 63 countries.
The big European winners were the Algarve, 2026 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor, Cyprus and PGA Catalunya in Spain.
The Algarve in southern Portugal was named 2020 Worldwide Golf Destination of the Year, whilst Adare Manor took the European, Middle East and Africa Golf Resort of the Year as well as the best Irish Hotel Experience.
Adare underwent huge investment with Tom Fazio doing a sensational job of redesigning the course that we now know will host Europe vs USA in 2026.
PGA Catalunya took the Nature Protection award in the Sustainability section whilst Minthis in Cyprus won best Resource Efficiency and fellow Cypriot venue Aphrodite Hills took the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability crown.
Another big winner was Cambodia, which won the best Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year award as well as the best Asia Pacific Golf Resort in the form of the Sofitel Angkor Phoekeethra Golf and Spa Resort.
See all the winners below –
Golf Destination of the Year
Undiscovered – Cambodia
Worldwide – The Algarve, Portugal
Golf Resort of the Year
Europe, Middle East and Africa – Adare Manor, Ireland
The Americas – Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico
Asia Pacific – Sofitel Angkor Phoekeethra Golf and Spa Resort, Cambodia
Sustainability Awards
Nature Protection: PGA Catalunya, Spain
Resource Efficiency – Minthis, Cyprus
Community Value – Jumeirah, UAE
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability: Aphrodite Hills, Cyprus
Hotel Experience
Bulgaria: Lighthouse Golf & Spa Hotel
Caribbean: Casa de Campo Resort and Villas
Cyprus: Almyra
France: Hotel Ermitage – Evian Resort
Gulf States: The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa
Indian Ocean: Anahita Golf & Spa Resort
Indonesia: Bintan Lagoon Resort
Ireland: Adare Manor
Italy: Verdura Resort
Japan: Kawana Hotel
Malaysia: The Magellan Sutera Resort
Mexico: Moon Palace Cancun
Morocco: Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech
New Zealand: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs
Northern Ireland: The Bushmills Inn
Portugal: The Oitavos
Scotland: The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa
Slovenia: Grand Hotel Union
South Africa: Kwena Lodge – Gondwana Game Reserve
Spain: Hotel Camiral at PGA Catalunya
Thailand: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit
Tunisia: La Cigale Tabarka Hotel Thalasso & Spa – Golf
Turkey: Maxx Royal Belek Golf & Spa
USA: Trump National Doral
Vietnam: Anantara Hoi An Resort
Golf Experience
Bulgaria: Thracian Cliffs
Caribbean: Punta Espada Golf Club
Cyprus: PGA National Cyprus Golf Course
France: Albatross Course – Le Golf National
Gulf States: Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Indian Ocean – Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club
Indonesia – Bali National Golf Club
Italy: Golf Club Bogogno
Japan: The North Country Golf Club
Malaysia: The Els Club Teluk Datai
Mexico: El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course
Morocco: Assoufid Golf Club
New Zealand: Jack’s Point Golf Course
Northern Ireland: Ardglass Golf Club
Portugal: Monte Rei Golf & Country Club
Scotland: Kingsbarns Golf Links
Slovenia: King’s Course – Royal Bled Golf
South Africa: Pinnacle Point
Spain: Finca Cortesin
Thailand: Black Mountain Golf Club
Tunisia: Golf Citrus Hammamet
Turkey: Carya Golf Club
USA: The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Vietnam: Ba Na Hills Golf Club
