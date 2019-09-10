The PGA Tour 2019/20 season begins with A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is back after a fortnight break for the start of the 2019/20 season with A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier being played at The Old White TPC.

Last year the event was won by Kevin Na and the American defends his title this year with attractive looking odds of 40/1 – I am a little surprised to see him at this price.

Favourites for the event this year are Viktor Hovland (10/1), Bryson DeChambeau (10/1) and Jason Kokrak (14/1).

