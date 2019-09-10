The PGA Tour 2019/20 season begins with A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier
A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour is back after a fortnight break for the start of the 2019/20 season with A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier being played at The Old White TPC.
Last year the event was won by Kevin Na and the American defends his title this year with attractive looking odds of 40/1 – I am a little surprised to see him at this price.
Favourites for the event this year are Viktor Hovland (10/1), Bryson DeChambeau (10/1) and Jason Kokrak (14/1).
A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Bubba Watson 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – A member of the club – Bubba loves this event but he has never excelled – however a 13th last year could change that going into this season.
Keegan Bradley 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was also 13th here last year the American was 2nd at the Travelers just a few weeks ago. Feel he is slightly overpriced when looking at the strength of the field .
Tom Lewis 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in his last outing to find himself now with a load of PGA Tour starts. These odds just seem way to long for someone who has tasted success so recently and is 63rd in the world.
Danny Lee 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won here in 2015 and was top 10 in 2017 – didn’t have the best end to the 2019 season, but should feel much more comfortable on a course he has had so much success on.
