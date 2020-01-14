The European Tour’s Middle East Swing begins this week

Abu Dhabi Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour’s Middle East Swing begins this week with the Abu Dhabi Championship being played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Last year the event was won by Shane Lowry who started off his incredible 2019 before going on to win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush – he is 18/1 to defend his title.

This year Patrick Cantlay is the rather short-priced favourite (8/1) and the two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood and world number one Brooks Koepka (both 10/1) are also well fancied.

Abu Dhabi Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Louis Oosthuizen 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was in superb form last week at the South African Open, where he was only beaten to the title by an inspired Branden Grace – his second consecutive runner-up finish and his 4th top 6 in five starts. Was also 4th here last week – really think he is too long at this price.

Danny Willett 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had an extended break since finishing 5th at the DP World Tour Championship. Has had plenty of success in the Middle East – and like every other European player knows a win in this event will go a long way to securing a Ryder Cup place in September.

Matt Wallace 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has missed one cut in 19 events and has had six top 10s in that time. Has played in this event twice finishing 16th and 32nd. Will be determined to get off to a fast start this season with so many big events scheduled.

Eddie Pepperell 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has slipped outside the World’s top 50 and is not on the list to tee it up at Augusta at the moment. Needs to get off to a good start this year if he is going to feature in a big year for golf.

Josh Hill 1 point each way at 600/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 15-year-old was the youngest ever winner of a world ranking event in October – then reportedly beat Brooks Koepka over 8 holes in practice this week! Lives in the UAE so at this price why not a flutter!

18+. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.