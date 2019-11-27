You did not have to wait long for the 2020 European Tour season to start!

Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

Just four days after the 2019 season finished the 2020 season begins on the European Tour with the Alfred Dunhill Championship being played at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa.

Last season American David Lipsky won the event but he is not in the field this week – so cannot defend his title.

Favourites this week are 2016 winner Brandon Stone and in-form home-favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

To check out how the GM Tipster has been doing this season go to our golf betting tips homepage.

Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Zander Lombard 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was third here last season – was 8th in his last outing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and has been in decent form for several months. His results are always better on home soil, so like him at this price.

Ross Fisher 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Lack of course knowledge aside the Englishman is a good shout this week, the course suits excellent ball strikers of which he is most certainly one. He was also 10th in his last outing at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Oliver Wilson 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 5th in this event last season – one of three top 10s he had for 2019. If it hadn’t been for a final round 82 a couple of weeks ago at the Nedbank Golf Challenge where he still finished 30th – he would have had another top 10 there.

Hennie Otto 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African three-time European Tour champion has rather slipped down the World Rankings over the past few years but has been on a seriously impressive run on the Sunshine Tour in recent months – in his last eight events he has finished no worse than 29th and in that has three top 10s including a win. Excellent value!

