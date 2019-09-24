The European Tour are back in Scotland this week for the fantastic links test
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour continues to have the strongest field of the week with an amazing field in attendance at St Andrews for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Dane Lucas Bjerregaard won the event last season, just tipping Tyrrell Hatton who would have won his third straight playing of the event – they are 50/1 and 25/1 respectively to triumph this year.
The field this year is full of star-studded names – Rory McIlroy (5/1), Jon Rahm (15/2), Justin Rose (12/1), Tommy Fleetwood (16/1) and Shane Lowry (18/1) are just a small selection of the field on show.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Tyrrell Hatton 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has finished 1st, 1st and 2nd in this event and is obviously very hard to ignore. Played poorly last week at Wentworth but did finish 6th at The Open in July.
Robert MacIntyre 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Clearly a very decent links player – 6th at The Open in July at Portrush he was also 2nd at the British Masters at Hillside- expect him to have a good week.
Andrew Johnston 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has three top 10s in his last five starts including a 9th last week at Wentworth. Not outstanding results on Links courses but does have an Open Championship top 10 to his name.
Eddie Pepperell 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not had as good a year as 2018 so far – but still had some high points and mainly around the links tournaments – these odds are too big to ignore especially as he finished top 10 here in 2017.
