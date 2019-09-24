The European Tour are back in Scotland this week for the fantastic links test

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour continues to have the strongest field of the week with an amazing field in attendance at St Andrews for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Dane Lucas Bjerregaard won the event last season, just tipping Tyrrell Hatton who would have won his third straight playing of the event – they are 50/1 and 25/1 respectively to triumph this year.

The field this year is full of star-studded names – Rory McIlroy (5/1), Jon Rahm (15/2), Justin Rose (12/1), Tommy Fleetwood (16/1) and Shane Lowry (18/1) are just a small selection of the field on show.

To check out the results for the GM Tipster this year go to our golf betting tips homepage.