All England Lawn Tennis Club On Brink Of £63.75m Buyout Of Wimbledon Park GC

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has taken a step closer to purchasing neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Club for a staggering £63.75m.

The Wimbledon Park Golf Club members agreed to split the fee equally between its 750 members, meaning they each take home £85,000.

The AELTC has been looking to purchase the land for some time, and even bid £25m for it three years ago, almost £40m less than what they look to be paying now.

Interestingly, the AELTC owns the land but the Wimbledon Park Golf Club has a lease which runs out in 2041.

The AELTC are paying almost £65m for land they can have for free in 20 years, and will use it to build infrastructure to bring the Wimbledon qualifying tournament on-site.

Wimbledon Park’s members will vote in December on whether to go ahead with the plans, which will see them vacate the site in 2021.

The golf club changed the current plans which said that only members who had been there for 10 years would receive any financial windfall, now, however, it is going to be shared equally after the 75% majority was reached.