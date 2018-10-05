Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines and Cheng Jin of China lead the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship by a shot after two rounds at Sentosa GC in Singapore.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Day 2 Report

Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines continued the excellent form he showed on day one to fire a second round 67 and post a 36-hole total of eight-under par.

This is the 23-year-old’s sixth appearance in the event and his best finish came back in 2015 when he was tied eighth. He played College golf in the U.S. for Seton Hall University and was twice a Big East player of the year.

“I scrambled well today, that was key,” he said. “I haven’t been playing that well coming in to this event, so I didn’t have huge expectations. It’s nice to have such good stuff. I’m going to take it one day at a time though.”

One of the last players to finish, Cheng Jin also carded a 67 to reach eight-under-par through 36 holes. Jin won this event in 2015 and is looking to match Hideki Matsuyama as a two-time winner of the championship. Jin is a Junior at the University of Southern California and has previously won a pro event on the PGA Tour China.

“My short game was good today and I recovered well from the mistakes,” he said. “It would mean everything to me to have a chance to win again and go play the Masters again.”

Jin-Bo Ha of South Korea played his first nine holes today in 32 to reach seven-under-par and he finished on that score to post a 36-hole total of 133. Ha is based in Sao Paolo in Brazil and is playing in this event for a third time. The 20-year-old has won seven times in Brazil over the last two years in professional and amateur events.

Also on seven-under, tied for third, is China’s Zheng Kai Bai. He fired a 67 today featuring four birdies and just one dropped shot. Bai is making his first appearance in this event and is a Junior at the University of Central Florida.

Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand fired an error-free 66 to follow his 68 from yesterday to reach six-under at the halfway stage. Kaewkanjana is ranked 10th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is second top ranked player in the field this week. Kaewkanjana’s countryman K.K. Limbhasut carded a 68 to finish tied with Kaewkanjana on six-under-par.

Won-Jun Lee of South Korea followed a solid opening 68 with another fine round of 67. He sits in a tie for five-under-par in seventh place with Yung-Hau Liu of Chinese Taipei, Australian David Micheluzzi, Keita Nakajima of Japan and Min Woo Lee of Australia.

India’s Rayhan Thomas played himself back into contention with a brilliant 64 that included seven birdies and just one bogey. The 18-year-old is based in Dubai and he made the cut in the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic. In 2016, he won the Scottish Boys Stroke Play.

Japan’s Sean Maruyama, son of professional star Shigeki, carded a 68 to reach three-under for the week.

With his sister Nat on the bag, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier pitched in from the bunker on the 18th hole for an excellent 65 to bounce back from a disappointing 72 on day 1. He’s three-under for the tournament.

First round leader David Micheluzzi of Australia came out of the blocks fast with a birdie at his first hole. But he couldn’t keep up the pace. In the end he signed for a 71 to sit five-under through 36 holes. Just three shots off the lead, he is still very much in contention.

In fact, with 13 players within five of the lead and 35 at par or better for 36 holes, the tournament remains wide open, with the incredible prizes on offer in the event up for grabs.

Organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in conjunction with The R&A and The Masters Tournament, the winner of this tournament receives: An invitation to compete in the 2019 Masters Tournament plus direct entry into The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019. He will also receive an exemption into The Amateur Championship to be played at Portmarnock.

The runner(s)-up receive a place in The Open Qualifying Series with the opportunity to qualify for Royal Portrush.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship – Round 2 Scores

Golf Monthly Instruction

T1 Lloyd Jefferson Go (Phi) -8

T1 Cheng Jin (Can) -8

T3 Jin-Bo Ha (Kor) -7

T3 Zheng Kai Bai (Chn) -7

T5 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha) -6

T5 K.K. Limbhasut (Tha) -6

T7 Won-Jun Lee (Kor) -5

T7 Yung-Hua Liu (The) -5

T7 David Micheluzzi (Aus) -5

T7 Keita Nakajima (Jap) -5

T7 Min Woo Lee (Aus) -5

Leading 60 players and ties after round two make the cut. Cut fell at six-over-par.