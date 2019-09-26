Asia-Pacific Amateur to return to Royal Melbourne in 2020

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will return to The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, having previously visited in 2014.

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia will play host to the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) between 29th October and 1st November 2020.

The historic club, southeast of Melbourne’s city centre was the venue for the 2014 AAC won by home player Antonio Murdaca.

“We are thrilled to host the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship once again,” said Andrew Kirby, captain of The Royal Melbourne Golf Club. “We have been fortunate to host national and international events challenging many of the world’s top players. Hosting the AAC will be another tremendous opportunity to add to that tradition.”

Organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in conjunction with The R&A and The Masters Tournament, the winner of the AAC receives: An invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament plus direct entry into The Open Championship and The Amateur Championship.

“One of the goals of the AAC was to show the world how golf is growing in our region,” said Kei Muratsu, Chairman of the APGC, “We are confident that next year’s return to Australia will mark another wonderful chapter in the legacy of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.”

The 2020 AAC will take place on Royal Melbourne’s composite course, combining 12 holes from the West course with six from the East.

Royal Melbourne will host the Presidents Cup for a third time this December and the club has also welcomed the World Cup on four occasions, together with numerous other prestigious championships.

This year’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is currently being hosted at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai, China. The event features 120 of the region’s top amateur players, representing 39 different countries.

Takumi Kanaya of Japan is the defending AAC champion.

The 21-year-old has recently climbed to the Number 1 position on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

At time of writing, with half of the first round completed, four players are tied for the lead in the 2019 AAC – Jun min Lee of South Korea, Japan’s Ren Yonezawa, Shuai Ming Wong of Hong Kong and China’s Yuxin Lin, the 2017 AAC champion.