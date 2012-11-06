Chinese youngster Guan Tianlang earns Masters berth

Fourteen-year-old Chinese youngster Guan Tianlang is poised to become the youngest ever competitor in the Masters Tournament after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Guan, the youngest player in the field, returned a one-under-par 71 at Thailand’s Amata Spring Country Club to win the tournament by one stroke.

As well as a Masters invite, the Chinese prodigy has secured a place in International Final Qualifying for the Open Championship.

Guan will be just 14 years, five months and 17-days-old when the Masters gets underway in April, some two years younger than Matteo Manassero, who competed in 2010 aged 16 after victory at the British Amateur Championship in 2009.

“I’m so excited. I’m really happy to become the youngest player at the Masters and looking forward to going there,” said Guan.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen there, but I know I just want to do well.

“I’ve had my mum and dad supporting me all week, and they gave me a little bit of advice so I just want to thank them,” he added, shortly after holing a five-foot putt on the 18th green and being embraced by his proud father.

Guan is no stranger to the spotlight, becoming the youngest winner of the China Amateur Open last November and the youngest player to appear in a European Tour event at this year’s Volvo China Open.