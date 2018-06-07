GB&I defends Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge

Great Britain & Ireland begin their defence of the Curtis Cup against hosts the USA at Quaker Ridge GC in New York this Friday.

After a superb 11.5 to 8.5 victory at Dun Laoghaire in Dublin two years ago, Elaine Farquharson-Black returns to captain GB&I’s leading amateur women golfers as they bid to retain the Curtis Cup.

In this, the 40th running of the biennial women’s international match, GB&I is seeking a ninth win and, although aware of the challenge ahead of them, team captain Farquharson-Black is confident of success.

“We know that it will be a difficult match and we don’t have the backing of the home crowd as we did in Ireland two years ago,” she said. “But we are confident that we have a strong mix of experienced and talented golfers who are ready to perform to the best of their capabilities in one of the world’s most prestigious amateur golf events.”

Olivia Mehaffey and Alice Hewson are the only players returning from the side that won at Dun Laoghaire in 2016. Mehaffey feels she can use that experience to help the six girls who are making their debuts at Quaker Ridge.

“When I played at Dun Laoghaire two years ago I learned a lot from the players who had already experienced playing in the Curtis Cup,” said Mehaffey. “I feel that it is now my role to help the younger players by taking them under my wing. It’s a long week and the Curtis Cup is different to other golf tournaments so it’s good to help prepare the new players for what lies ahead.”

Both teams are very young with Paula Grant of Ireland the oldest on either side at just 24. Annabel Fuller is the youngest on team GB&I at only 15 and Lucy Li from the USA is the same age.

The Curtis Cup is played over three days with eight singles matches, six foursomes matches and six fourballs matches. The United States leads the overall series 28-8-3.

Last time out at Dun Laoghaire, GB&I played some brilliant golf to win the Cup by 11.5 to 8.5. The real damage was done on the Saturday when the home side took five of the six points available.

Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale New York was founded in 1916. Designed by A.W. Tillinghast, the course is known for its narrow fairways. The club played host to the Walker Cup in 1997; a contest ominously won convincingly by the home side.

TEAMS

GB&I

India Clyburn (21)

Annabel Fuller (15)

Paula Grant (24)

Alice Hewson (20)

Lily May Humphreys (16)

Sophie Lamb (20)

Shannon McWilliam (18)

Olivia Mehaffey (20)

USA

Mariel Galdiano (19)

Kristen Gillman (20)

Jennifer Kupcho (20)

Andrea Lee (19)

Lucy Li (15)

Sophia Schubert (22)

Lauren Stephenson (20)

Lilia Vu (20)