Kent Golf Club secures 40 new members thanks to Lynx Golf

Lynx Golf has played a major role in helping a Kent golf club to secure 40 new members.

The company provided sets of demo clubs for Upchurch River Valley Golf Club to use in a recent Taster Day.

The day saw golfers offered free golf as well as free tuition for anyone who visited the Club.

Over 150 visitors took up the opportunity to try golf, many for the first time, with 40 going on to become members of the club and more indicating they intend to follow.

From the beginning of 2014, Lynx has been providing free demo equipment for golf clubs that want to arrange open days and other events to help get more people into the game.

Said Lynx’s Stephanie Zinser: “When it comes to the whole issue of ‘growing the game of golf’, we see a lot of talk within the golf community – but it’s action that makes the difference.

“All year we have been offering free loan sets to golf clubs across the entire UK so that potential golfers can properly try the game.

“Our Club Loan Initiative helps clubs to offer Taster Days to new golfers and it helps to give prospective members a real feel for the game without the club or player having to make an investment.

Upchurch River Valley GC was formed in 1991 and is affiliated to England Golf, Kent Golf Union and Kent County Ladies’ Golf Association.

The complex facilities near Sittingbourne include an 18 hole course, two 9 hole courses, covered driving range, Pro shop, full service bar with extensive menu and a functions room.

Members’ Secretary, Graham Driscoll said: “We are very grateful to Lynx Golf and the Kent Golf Partnership for helping us stage such a successful day – by all accounts it was the most well-attended open day of any golf club in Kent.

“The quality of the golf clubs made available to us by Lynx was amazing and the day was a complete success.”