Fergus Bisset travels to Sentosa GC in Singapore this week to report for GM on the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He’ll keep us up to date in this blog.

Singapore Swing: The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Eight years ago, I travelled to Japan for the second instalment of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC). The event was played at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe near Tokyo, it’s where the 2020 Olympic Golf Tournament will take place and where Donald Trump recently had a knock with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Even in its relative infancy, I was impressed by the level of organisation at the 2010 AAC. The significance of the event to all those participating was clear, and the level of play in the competition itself was superb. An 18-year-old Japanese player took the title that year with a tremendous four-round-total of 15-under-par. Hideki Matsuyama went on to defend his title the following year and then to become one of the very best golfers in the world.

14-year-old, Guan Tianlang of China won the fourth edition of the AAC in 2012, while Lee Chang-woo from South Korea claimed the title the next year in China.

Australian Antonio Murdaca won in 2014 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club then, in 2015, Chinese No. 1-ranked amateur golfer Jin Cheng fired a course-record eight-under 62 en-route to winning the AAC at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong.

Australia’s Curtis Luck overturned a seven-stroke deficit to secure a one-shot victory over compatriot Brett Coletta at the eighth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea.

Last year, 17-year-old Yuxin Lin became the third Chinese AAC champion, closing with a birdie and an eagle in the final round to win by three shots at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand.

A key reason for the prestige of the AAC is the prizes that are on offer. Organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in conjunction with The R&A and The Masters Tournament, the winner of this year’s tournament receives: An invitation to compete in the 2019 Masters Tournament plus direct entry into The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019. He will also receive an exemption into The Amateur Championship to be played at Portmarnock.

The runner(s)-up receive a place in The Open Qualifying Series with the opportunity to qualify for Royal Portrush.

These incredible opportunities mean the AAC attracts a strong field with the top amateur players from the 41 countries affiliated to the APGC making up the 120-man entry list. Each country can send two players with the remaining spaces being filled by those ranked highest on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Each country can send a maximum of six players, although the home nation is allowed 10.

This week sees the 10th running of the AAC at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Last year’s winner Yuxin Lin of China plays again, as does his compatriot and 2017 runner-up Andy Zhang. There are some excellent amateur golfers in the field:

Min Woo Lee of Australia is the top ranked player. He is currently 10th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand is 11th. Also from Australia – David Micheluzzi is 13th on the WAGR with Andy Zhang of China 15th and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier 19th. Takumi Kanaya is the top-ranked Japanese player at 21st on the WAGR.

Things have changed considerably since I first went to Japan to report on this event in 2010. At that time, very few of the field were ranked in the top-100 on the WAGR, the winner Matsuyama was outside the top-500. Going into this event there are 18 players from the Asia-Pacific region ranked in the top-100. That reflects the changing dynamic of global golf and the success which this event has had in encouraging elite amateur golf to flourish across the region.

What about the venue for this week? First opened in 1974, Sentosa Golf Club became the host of the Singapore Open in 2005, which is now the SMBC Singapore Open, as well as the HSBC Women’s Champions since 2012. The club is home to two golf courses and is located on the resort island of Sentosa, surrounded by scenic views of the Singapore Harbour and Singapore Straits.

The 2018 AAC will be conducted on The New Tanjong Course. Originally designed by Frank Pennick in 1972 with the help of Singaporeans Dennis Lee and Alan Choe, The New Tanjong was redesigned in 2016 by Andrew Johnston and Matt Swanson.

I’ve never been to Singapore but I’m very much looking forward to visiting – It’s a pretty small place, the main island being just 30 miles across and 17 miles from north to south. But the population is almost 6 million, so I’m prepared for it to be just a touch busier than rural Aberdeenshire. I’m prepared for it to be just a touch hotter too with forecasted temperatures around the 33 deg C mark for the duration – that’s pretty standard I think as Singapore is almost on the equator and has no distinct seasons.

I’m picturing towering, glinting skyscrapers and bustling streets but I’ve also heard there are lovely gardens to explore and wonderful food to sample…. I’ll keep you up to date with all that as I go along.

I head off tomorrow via Amsterdam and, with only an hour to make my connection at Schiphol, I’m a little nervous about everything running smoothly… All being well, I should be in Singapore by Wednesday afternoon ready for the tournament starting on Thursday. I’ll keep you posted…