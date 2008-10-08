Victorious England now face the Irish

Eight members of the team that beat Scotland in last weekends under 16 international at South Staffs will be in action again in a two-day match with Ireland at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club this weekend, 11th & 12th October.

They will hope for better conditions after last Sundays foursomes were cancelled when heavy persistent rain deluged the Midlands.

When the Scotland match was reduced to ten singles at South Staffs, England completed an 8-2 victory with new caps James Burnett from Lincolnshire, Liam Harper from Kent and Essex-based Jack Heasman all making winning debuts.

They all play again while the rest of the team is Adam Carson, Chris Lloyd and Oscar Sharpe from Gloucestershire, Cumbrias Sebastian Crookall-Nixon and Bill Downing from Cornwall.

This will be the first time England have played an under 16 international against the Irish and the format will be four foursomes and eight singles on Saturday followed by eight more singles on Sunday morning.

The full England team is:

James Burnett (Sleaford)



Adam Carson (Long Ashton)



Sebastian Crookall-Nixon (Workington)



Billy Downing (Truro)



Liam Harper (Lydd)



Jack Heasman (West Essex)



Chris Lloyd (The Kendleshire)



Oscar Sharpe (Minchinhampton)