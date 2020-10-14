Lots of new golf deals available on day two of the Amazon Prime Day sales

Amazon Prime Offers Today: Golf Deals Still Available On Day Two

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s started with some fantastic Wilson Staff golf club offers.

We’ve seen very few club offers so far and these are offering some genuine savings.

As well as that, we’ve also listed all of the deals that are still available if you’re looking to bag a bargain…

Wilson Staff Infinite Bucktown Putter £99 £79.19 at Amazon

We’re big fans of this dark grey steel fang-style putter from Wilson Staff and it’s a bargain today at less than £80. If you’re looking for something new on the greens, this could be the flat stick to turn your fortunes around. It’s 34 inches and has counterbalanced technology for improved centre of gravity in the direction of the hands for more even, controlled putting stroke.

Wilson Prime Distance 36 Ball £30.99 £21.69 at Amazon

Get 36 Wilson Prime distance balls for just £21.69 – that’s just over 50p a ball. Perfect if you’re new to the game or lose a lot of golf balls. They’ve got high energy cores, soft feel and ionomer covers to create less spin and more distance.

Wilson Staff Golf Balls, Duo Optix Red £19.99 £14.29 at Amazon

These bright red golf balls from Wilson can be picked up for just over £1 a ball on Prime Day, perfect for those winter months when it’s foggy or light isn’t great. The matte finish also reduces sun glare on the ball.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip £28.08 £18.99 at Amazon

These UA 1/2 zip jumper can be picked up for as little as £18.99! There are different sizes and colours available, all well discounted. As well as the golf course, this can be worn at the gym, out on a run and in everyday life. Grab a bargain.

Puma Men’s Teamgoal 23 Casuals Polo £22.54 £14.19 at Amazon

This Puma polo shirt in bright yellow will help you stand out on the course and it’s under £15 in different sizes, a saving off around £8. It’s also available in a cool green colour too.

Toddler Golf Clubs – 15-piece set £30.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Got young children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces? This great 15-piece golf set could give them hours of entertainment and may even lead to them becoming a decent player in the future. Golf is a great way for kids to exercise, get away from devices and enjoy the fresh air.

Wilson Staff Mode Utility Iron £169 £112.99

A club Gary Woodland used to win the 2019 US Open, we loved this utility during testing. In terms of looks, overall performance and feel we really enjoyed using this Wilson Staff utility and coming in at under £120 on Amazon Prime Day, it provides excellent value for golfers seeking a versatile, iron-like club to sit in-between their fairway wood and longest iron.

Wilson Launch Pad Irons (5-PW) £479 £359.25

The Launch Pad irons have been specifically designed to help you get the ball into the air easier thanks to the ultra-wide sole and lightweight construction. We found that to be the case in our tests as the club helped launch the ball higher, further and the heads also helped keep direction stable too. These are definitely a model to consider if you need help getting the ball airborne.

Wilson Staff Golf Bag £135 £102.99

Get more than £30 off on this Wilson Staff golf bag, with nine iron compartments, four protected partitions and ample storage space, this bag can cater for all for your golfing needs. Additionally it repels water and comes with a rain cover too.

Wilson Staff D7 Women’s Irons (7-SW) £429 £306.99

The D7 is an impressive, user-friendly distance iron that will save golfers considerable cash compared to the more premium brands with seemingly little sacrifice in performance. In this deal you can save over £100 on a set of Ladies D7 irons that go from seven-iron down to sand-wedge.

Wilson Staff D7 Fairway Wood £149 £117.99

Get this quality D7 fairway wood for less than £120 on Amazon Prime Day. Kevlar and a Stainless steel face combine to create a wood that can deliver huge distance and given the overall performance we had with it, getting it for less then £120 is an absolute bargain.

Wilson Staff Model Wedge £109 £76.99

A wedge you probably would have seen out on Tour, it is incredible that you can get something Tour validated for less then £80 thanks to the Prime Day deal above. This model has been designed to create spin thanks to the steel design, which could help you around the greens.

Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood £149 £118.99

Get 20% on this Launch Pad fairway wood which has been designed to help those players who struggle with strike and in terms of slice. This help takes the form of a draw-bias and a high-strength Carpenter Custom 455 Face to give explosive power off the face.

Wilson Staff Pro Staff Junior Club Set £165 £112.46

Want to get your kids into the game? Well they need their own set of golf clubs then and this Wilson Staff set, for just over £110 is perfect. Designed for teenagers aged between 11 and 14, the set consists of a driver, hybrid, five and seven-iron, wedge and putter.

Wilson Staff Infinite Putter £95 £70.80 az Amazon

One of the best looking putters out there right now, the Infinite putters feature a black anti- glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped to improve alignment at address and with a Double-Milled face there is more consistent distance control, impact and roll. For just over £70, that is a fantastic deal.

Wilson Women’s Stretch Golf Club 9-Club Set with Cart Bag £239.99 £190.99 at Amazon

A real bargain here for a beginner lady golfer, featuring a bag and nine clubs for well under £200! You’ll get a driver, 5 wood, hybrid and 7, 8, 9 irons and PW, SW and putter. The set also comes with three headcovers for the driver, fairway and hybrid.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls £37.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Back when we tested this golf ball we felt it is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag. We still feel that way today as it delivers excellent performance in both the long and short aspects of the game. As such this model of golf ball offers excellent value for money and when you add in a Prime Day deal with £13 off, then that is pretty hard to beat.

PUMA Men’s P 110 Cap Cap £23.16 £16.04 at Amazon

This Puma cap was made famous by Rickie Fowler and we also see Bryson wearing it on practice days. It has around £7 off on Prime Day from its usual RRP and comes in lots of different colours. They’re one size fits all too so you have no worries about it being too big or small.

Under Armour Sportstyle Pique Track Jacket £34.95 £22.50 at Amazon

This smart jacket will look good on the golf course as well as in everyday life, it’s very versatile. It’s a bargain in the colour pictured in size large. There’s also a grey colour available for £23.99 in medium, large and XL.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition Black £339 £259 at Amazon

We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. At £80 off it is a fantastic deal for golfers looking for a bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition Pink £319 £239 at Amazon

The Pink Edition has many of the same features and characteristics of the watch above, as well as £80 off the RRP. Obviously what differentiates this watch is the pink and white colour way which looks great.

Garmin Approach S10 Lightweight Golf GPS Watch (Grey) £128.57 £94

The S10 offers great value coming in at a lower price point. For less than £100 on Prime Day you can get a watch that comes packed with features such as the ability to give yardages to the front, middle and back of a green.

Garmin Approach S10 Lightweight Golf GPS Watch (Black) £118.56 £94

Get the same watch we talked about above in a very cool black finish in this deal for less than £100.

Bozily Golf Rangefinder £156.99 £99.99

Save £57 on this rangefinder with 1,200 yard scope with slope adjustment and flag locking capabilities.

Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Belt £13.40 £9.99

Get an awesome reversible belt from Under Armour for less than £10 on Prime Day.

Under Armour Men’s Golf Headline 3.0 Baseball Cap £15.95 £10.50 at Amazon

Save yourself £5.45 on this cap in black from Under Armour in sizes L/XL. It’s a perfect rain cap as UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. Built-in HeatGear sweatband wicks away sweat to keep you cool & dry.

Under Armour Men’s Tech Golf Polo £30 £19.99 at Amazon

Save over a tenner on this UA polo shirt in navy, coming in sizes medium and XL in this midnight navy/graphite colour. Designed to offer comfort and style, it is crafted from a light, breathable fabric and will not cause excess heat or sweat during activity.

Under Armour ColdGear Mock £45 from £21.50 at Amazon

Have you got your winter golf wardrobe ready? Get this ColdGear mock for just £21.50 in white, size large! The mock also comes in black and various sizes are available under the £45 RRP. The tight-fit shirt for men holds in heat, dries quickly and prevents a build-up of bad odours, perfect for those chilly days on the links.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt £15.99 £9.77 at Amazon

You really can’t go wrong with a plain polo shirt and these Amazon Essentials polos are less than £10! They come in an array of colours and sizes and look nice and smart. The black one looks to be the cheapest on Prime Day.

Callaway Golf Chev C Stand Bag 2020 £119.95 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 on this 2020 Callaway Chev stand bag in grey and black! It comes with full-length dividers, a comfort tech strap system and a soft mesh hip pad to provide comfort and ventilation.

Longridge 7″ Tri Lite Bag, Black/Silver £69.95 £45.32 at Amazon

At this bargain price, this compact bag can be your friend when going down the range, playing nine holes or even for full rounds if you’re looking for something lightweight and small. It comes with a double strap, 3 way divider, rain hood, water resistant base and underside and a handy stand. Very good value at just over £45.

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls, One Dozen (2018 Version) £24 £19.07 at Amazon

Save over £5 on the Srixon Soft Feel golf balls, designed for a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance and an ultra-soft feel. You can even click and collect these balls have them in time for the weekend!

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls £18.99 £14.90 at Amazon

Need some cheap golf balls for the winter? Save over £4 on these TaylorMade RBZ Soft golf balls, featuring a high-energy react core as well as soft feel for long distance. The soft ionomer cover also helps give a responsive short game performance.

Callaway Golf Men’s Opti Grip Glove 2019 2 Pack Pair £18.95 £15.95 at Amazon

Not the biggest saving in the world but certainly very decent as these gloves will be a lifesaver on those cold winter days when your opponents are struggling with freezing cold hands. They’ll get a lot of use if you play through the cold months.

BOSS Men’s Schino-Slim D Trouser £89 £57.14 at Amazon

Grab yourself some Hugo Boss trousers on Prime Day, with these discounted more than £40 in certain sizes. They’ll look great on the golf course and off it too, and you can be assured that they’ll last you a good few years being one of the world’s best and most famous designer clothing brands.

Under Armour Shoe Bag £17.95 £12.99 at Amazon

Have you got a shoe bag? If not, why not? They’re brilliant for storing your shoes and keeping the mud and dirt out of your car boot. This smart Under Armour bag has had its price slashed and comes with a simple zip system and easy carry handle. As well as the main section, it also has a zippered exterior stash pocket and mesh side panels for ventilation.

Under Armour Men’s Men’s Pom Beanie £22.95 £16.99 at Amazon

Usually £22.95, this Under Armour beanie has around £5 off – great deal. It’s also available in grey and black as well as grey and sky blue. And let’s face it the weather is turning fast and keeping warm on the links is turning into a necessity!

Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription (Save 30%) 3 issues for £5 from Magazine Direct

Away from Amazon Prime Day – Golf Monthly has its own fantastic deal with a chance to sign up to a magazine subscription for just £5! Whether it is a perfect gift for a golfer friend or a present for yourself 3 issues of the oldest golf magazine in the world for just £5 is a bargain.

Gore Men’s C3 Gws Vest £89.99 £54.91 at Amazon

Gore may not be a recognised golf brand but this very smart gilet would look great on the course. It features GORE windstopper technology and is windproof, water-repellent and extremely breathable.

Puma Men’s Tailored Jackpot Pant Woven £45.82 £32.07 at Amazon

Need a new pair of golf trousers? These Pumas are very smart and discounted today in the Prime Day sales. They’re a tailored fit and feature moisture wicking technology to keep you comfortable out on the course.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Leather Golf Shoes £146.95 £96.34

Hit the course in style with these Puma golf shoes with over £50 off at the moment.

Puma Men’s Ignite NXT Crafted Golf Shoe £97.16 £77.77 at Amazon

Great savings on these Puma shoes – available in plenty of of colour options and sizes for various different prices. Great chance to grab a bargain on some very stylish shoes. They come with Puma’s Ignite foam , which is revolutionary and proprietary midsole foam that provides energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning, and superior step-in comfort.

Puma Men’s Ignite Nxt Solelace Golf Shoes £129.95 £52.37 at Amazon

These cool spikeless shoes from Puma feature a foam midsole and branded heel cage to support and stabilise your feet by locking the heel onto the platform. They’re heavily discounted today so it’s a perfect opportunity to grab a bargain. They’re not all £52.37 but there are plenty of options available well below the RRP!

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe Black RRP: £120.95, Price: £95.43 £66.81 at Amazon

The brand new RS-G shoe from Puma has to be one of the coolest on the market now – and one of the most divisive too! This is a real bargain today as they only came out this summer. A huge saving!!

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe Grey/Pumkin £120.95 £84.66 at Amazon

Again, more discounts on the RS-G! This time on this cool ‘Vaporous Gray Thyme Pureed Pumpkin’ colour.

Puma Men’s Grip Fusion Sport 2.0 Golf Shoes RRP: £77.95 £48.21 at Amazon

The classic black spikeless shoes from Puma can be picked up for a bargain price today in sizes 6.5, 7.5, 8 and 9. They feature a refined mix of super soft EVA foam and ultra-responsive rubber to provide unrivalled energy return and cushioning to keep you comfortable all day long. They’re also available in white and navy.

