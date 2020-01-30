Serving members and Veterans of the Armed Forces can get 10% off in store and online via the Defence Discount Service

American Golf Introduces Armed Forces Discount

American Golf is introducing a 10% discount to serving members and Veterans of the Armed Forces both in-store and online through the Defence Discount Service.

The DDS is the only official Discount Service for members of the Armed Forces and Veterans across the UK, providing members with discounts both online and in store through its Defence Privilege Card.

American Golf Brand Manager Will Sturgess is delighted to extend American Golf’s commitment to providing support to the UK’s armed forces.

He said, “We’re delighted to be able to give something back to members of the Armed Forces and Veterans and hope that we can contribute to their enjoyment of the game of golf.

“American Golf has a long standing commitment to Forces charity On Course Foundation, helping to raise funds for the rehabilitation of Service personnel through golf.

“We know the enjoyment and relaxation that so many get through the game so to be able to extend our support to active members of the forces community is very pleasing.”

In order to redeem their discount in-store, Forces customers must show their Defence discount service card at the till.

To redeem the discount online customers simply log in to their DDS portal and follow the instructions.

For more information on the discount scheme visit the American Golf website https://blog.americangolf.co.uk/armed-forces-discount/

