An American Golf Christmas Raffle is looking to aid the charity.

American Golf Supports On Course Foundation This Christmas

In 2019 American Golf is teaming up with charity On Course Foundation to help aid the rehabilitation of wounded, injured or sick servicemen an women.

This will take the form of a Christmas Raffle that will go on sale across more than 100 American Golf stores.

15,000 tickets are available for £1 each and many of the games top manufacturers have offered up prizes to be won – such as Ping, TaylorMade, Cobra, Titleist, Callaway and several others.

Will Sturgess, Brand Manager at American Golf said; “The work of On Course Foundation is a vital component in the rehabilitation of so many servicemen and women.

We are proud to have supported the charity over several years, and along with our customers to have helped bring the game of golf and its many health benefits to such an inspiring group of people.

The Christmas Raffle is our last push for 2019 and with the help of the nation’s golfers we hope to help On Course Foundation deliver its rehabilitation programme to more people than ever before in 2020.”

The tickets will be available to purchase from stores from November 25th to the 31st of December (or until they run out). The draw will take place on the 14th of January 2020.

“As a charity we enter our 10thyear in 2020, a significant milestone for us, and we continue to be incredibly grateful to American Golf and its customers whose generosity helps us to achieve our aims,” comments Alistair McKay Forbes, Managing Director at On Course Foundation.

“Our Armed Forces may not be involved in major conflict or in the news on a daily basis but our beneficiary numbers continue to increase. As golfers we recognise the health benefits of the game are numerous, which is why it is such a good fit in supporting the recovery and wellbeing of our members.”

Below are some of the prizes on offer –

1st – Ping G410/ G Le2 Driver fitting at the Ping centre with a full factory tour and golf

2nd – Taylormade Driver of Choice

3rd – Cobra F9 Driver

4th – Powakaddy Dri Edition Cartbag

5th – Titleist SM7 Vokey Wedge Special Edition

Plus more from Puma, Under Armour, Wilson Staff & Callaway

