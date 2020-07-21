The new store at World of Golf in New Malden has opened

American Golf Unveils Flagship Store Opening

Nationwide golf retailer American Golf is delighted to announce the opening of its flagship store at World of Golf, New Malden, following an investment of over £500,000 that has led to the creation of 20 jobs.

In increasingly uncertain times, this investment by American Golf is a welcome boost for the golf industry and signals the nationwide retailer’s intent to develop a number of stores to ‘Flagship’ status, with several stores across the UK already identified for similar expansion.

Billed as the ‘Future of Golf Retail’ the state of the art facility will employ up to 20 people and features a wide array of the latest club fitting and swing analysis technology, along with a shopping experience more akin to that of a high street giant.

“The first customers to the store have described the experience like an up market West End shopping experience, and that’s exactly the feel we were aiming for when we designed the store,” commented Iember Gordon, Retail Marketing Manager at American Golf.

“We’ve combined open spaces for browsing our widest range of men’s and ladies’ apparel and footwear with the latest golf clubs and equipment from the biggest manufacturers in the game. Add in our two dedicated fitting bays that are filled with the latest technology and the New Malden store really does have something for every golfer.”

To match the shopping experience at the new store American Golf has invested heavily in technology to ensure that the region’s golfers are getting the best possible clubs for their game. Two dedicated custom fitting bays are equipped with Foresight GCQuad launch monitor technology and linked up to a simulator screen for an immersive club fitting experience.

SAM Putt Lab technology ensures that golfers’ can get the perfect putter for their game, and to complete the shopping experience, in store kiosks allow customers to browse the whole American Golf range.

The new American Golf store is based at one of Europe’s busiest golf centres, World of Golf. The attraction of the existing venue along with the new facilities from American Golf is a combination that is set to be a boost for the local golfing community.

Paul Newman, Store manager at American Golf New Malden said, “I’m very proud to be heading up the team responsible for delivering on this huge investment. We started with a staff of 16 working in the store, including several PGA Professionals, and have had to add four more positions.

“The combination of this unique golf retail experience and the fantastic facilities at World of Golf is a big draw for the area and I’m delighted to be part of such a positive story for the golf industry.”

American Golf New Malden is located at World of Golf, Beverley Way, New Malden, KT3 4PH. For more

information visit https://www.americangolf.co.uk/find-stores