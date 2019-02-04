American Golf is offering players the chance to test out four new drivers (and the chance to win one) this week

Win A Driver In American Golf’s Battle Of The Brands

With new driver releases from golf’s biggest names boasting length, forgiveness and the latest technology, it can be tricky working out where to spend your hard-earned cash.

Don’t fear though, as this week American Golf are offering golfers the chance to try out the latest drivers and win one in the process.

Related: The best drivers 2019… Tested!

Up until 6th February, you can pop into any American Golf store with your current driver to hit 3 shots and compare it up against four of 2019’s new releases.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Once you’ve hit your own driver, you’ll get the chance to hit three shots each with the TaylorMade M5/M6, Callaway Epic Flash, Cobra’s King F9 Speedback and Wilson’s D7 to find out which is best for your game.

American Golf staff will record the biggest distance gained on your best shot with each club and enter you into a prize draw to win a fully custom fitted version of the longest.

And if you don’t win one of the top prizes, you’ll get the idea on which of the four drivers is best for you when you get custom fit at American Golf for the model that will take your game to the next level in 2019.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Full information on Battle Of The Brands visit here.