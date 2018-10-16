Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips - Can anyone beat Sergio Garcia to the title over the incredible Valderrama test
Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour continues its odyssey of a season with another tournament on a fantastic layout with the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.
Last season Sergio Garcia triumphed over the tricky test to be the first Spaniard to win a strokeplay event on the course. He is back this year and is the very short-priced favourite at 4/1.
Other people who are fancied this week are Shane Lowry (11/1) and Lee Westwood (18/1), but Sergio is the man to beat this week over a course he feels very passionate about.
Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Joost Luiten 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Dutchman has been sidelined since the BMW PGA Championship when he suffered a wrist injury. Is now back to fitness and he has a good record on this course with a 2nd-placed finish last season. The laser-like iron play means he is well suited to the unique test of the Valderrama layout.
Nacho Elvira 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s this year and two of those in the last 5 weeks – a continued good end to the season could see him eclipse his best year to date in 2016.
Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – A final round 67 at Walton Heath last week elevated the Englishman to 22nd. His excellent ball-striking ability should mean he has success over this layout.
Jeunghun Wang 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – His inconsistency remains, but what is undoubted is his talent. The Korean has the game if only he can have a week where it all sticks together, he could easily add to his three European Tour victories.
