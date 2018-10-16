Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips - Can anyone beat Sergio Garcia to the title over the incredible Valderrama test

Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour continues its odyssey of a season with another tournament on a fantastic layout with the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Last season Sergio Garcia triumphed over the tricky test to be the first Spaniard to win a strokeplay event on the course. He is back this year and is the very short-priced favourite at 4/1.

Other people who are fancied this week are Shane Lowry (11/1) and Lee Westwood (18/1), but Sergio is the man to beat this week over a course he feels very passionate about.

