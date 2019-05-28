Three-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan takes on Neil Tappin in a six hole match

Andy Sullivan’s Strokeplay Secrets

Three-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan recently took on GM’s Neil Tappin at Sully’s home club, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Englishman, who plays off of +6 against his mates, gave Tappers four strokes over the six holes in their match.

Watch our three-part series below, where Sullivan offers up plenty of tee-to-green tips and shares some stories from his career so far.

Enjoy!

Part 1

► In the first of a new three-part series, Neil Tappin plays with Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan to get his strokeplay secrets

Part 2

►In the second episode in the series, Andy Sullivan offers some insight into how tour players think to help you shoot lower scores!

Part 3

►In the final part of this three part series, Neil Tappin talks to Andy Sullivan about how to manage your game better in strokeplay tournaments

