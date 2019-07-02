Here's your chance to apply for a place at IMG Academy in Florida

Applications Open For IMG Academy Golf Program

IMG Academy – the world’s largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institution – is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year – and here’s your chance to apply.

Click here to apply online

The 600-acre all-inclusive campus in Florida, which includes its own 18-hole championship golf course and state-of-the-art tour studio, offers a life-changing opportunity for aspiring golf professionals.

No other golf academy has won as many junior tournaments, generated as many college scholarships or put as many players on professional tours.

“It’s incredible,” says newly appointed Director of Golf and GM Top 25 Coach, Kevin Craggs. “It’s like a mini Olympic Village. You’re not going to find better facilities and a more structured environment to grow academically or as an athlete anywhere in the world.”

IMG Academy Boarding School

At IMG Academy’s boarding school – an option for those aged 12-19 – student-athletes flourish academically, as well as socially, and benefit fully from its professional-grade sports facilities.

Click here to download the IMG Academy Admissions Guide.

Everything is on site, allowing students to mix and thrive in a unique atmosphere. For IMG Academy, it’s as much about character development as maximising potential on the golf course. This philosophy means students are fully prepared for when they leave for college, and they have plenty of options.

“The whole place is designed to improve you as a human being,” adds Craggs, whose own ‘students’ include Colin Montgomerie and former IMG Academy student, Paula Creamer. “You can come here as a beginner and a program can be structured according to your age and ability.”

England international Annabell Fuller started boarding full time last year, and she’s hoping to follow in Major winner Creamer’s footsteps. “This place has helped me to mature and learn to do things by myself,” says Fuller, who has her sights set on the University of Florida when she leaves.

“The facilities are amazing, and the weather here is a lot better than back home. Being able to practice all the time has helped with my consistency and confidence.”

The IMG Academy has helped many top names with a route into the professional game- and it’s a number that grows each year. Former students include Korda sisters – Jessica and Nelly – 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Emiliano Grillo, and C.T. Pan, who overcame Dustin Johnson to win his first PGA Tour title in April. Such success provides an extra source of inspiration and helps drive students in the classroom and on the course.

IMG Academy Golf Camps

There are other options for those not wishing to board. The IMG Academy golf camps are available for those aged 8-18, and have been designed for everyone – from beginners to aspiring pros.

Click here to view IMG Golf Camp options

“We give an experience where they get to experience everything, from how to practise, to the mental game, strength and conditioning and nutrition,” says Craggs. “Many children come here for a summer camp and sign up as full time students, so it’s a great taster of what the academy can offer.”

Apply Now

IMG Academy FAQs

For further details about IMG Academy, including boarding school applications and golf camp bookings, visit imgacademy.com, call 001-941-202-5156 or email info@imgacademy.com

Good luck!