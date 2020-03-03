The PGA Tour is back at Bay Hill this week

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is back at Bay Hill this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This is one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour and there is an awesome field in attendance this week with World Number One Rory McIlroy (13/2) playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood (14/1) and Bryson DeChambeau (16/1).

Francesco Molinari is the defending champion, but so out of form is the Italian that he is 90/1 to defend – a tempting but foolish punt.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Tony Finau 3 points each way at 30/1 – He just missed out at the Phoenix Open and was on really hot form up to then. Had a big enough rest to get over that disappointment to get firing again this week. Has a best of 27th here back in 2017.

Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 35/1 – The Aussie won here in 2017 and he has had two other top 10s and he won at Torrey Pines just a month or so ago. Therefore these odds are massively overpriced and it is great value that you should simply not miss out on!

Collin Morikawa 2 points each way at 45/1 – He is still 20 + tournaments as a pro without missing a cut – has been having solid top 30 finishes all season and this could well be the week he explodes from the pack.

Jazz Janewattananond 1 point each way at 175/1 – The man from Thailand is going to make big noises on the world of golf and where best to start than at Bay Hill? He is World Number 40 and has four top 4 finishes in his last 7 events!

