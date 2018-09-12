Find out who the first qualifiers for the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur are here.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Qualifiers Announced

The first qualifiers for the first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur event have been announced.

The women below are all eligible for invitation:

Kristen Gillman (USA), U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion

Leonie Harm (Germany), Ladies’ British Open Amateur Champion

Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion

Yealimi Noh (USA), U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion and Girls Junior PGA Champion

Emma Spitz (Austria), Girls’ British Open Amateur Champion

The next 60 positions will be filled in accordance with the World Amateur Golf rankings the next top 30 American amateurs provided they hadn’t already qualified.

the next top 30 ranked players provided they hadn’t already qualified.

The event itself was announced in April of 2018 by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and it has an interesting format.

A 54-hole tournament, the first two rounds will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on the 3rd and 4th of April 2019. Then the field will be cut down to 30.

The final 30 players will play a practice round at Augusta on the 5th of April before playing the official tournament round the next day.

This will take place on the weekend before the mens tournament.

Ridley said; “Since the announcement of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, we have remained determined to organize a competition that will provide a meaningful impact on the development of the women’s game. Golf Monthly Instruction “While we aim to stage a first-class championship, our motivation goes beyond the scores posted between the ropes. By providing this opportunity and shining a brighter light on this important segment of the sport, we expect role models to emerge who will help inspire a new generation of golfers.”

