David Leadbetter Golf Academy Announces Partnership With Azalea

It has recently been announced that the David Leadbetter Golf Academy has teamed up with Azalea, one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies to help spread it’s Major-winning coaching philosophy around the world.

Leadbetter is one of the biggest names in golf from a coaching standpoint as he has helped players secure 26 Major victories. He has famously worked with as many as seven world number ones and just some of the players he has coached include Sir Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Michelle Wie and Lydia Ko.

He launched his first academy over 30 years ago and from that point on it has grown massively, to the point where today there are 40 of them dotted around the world employing over 100 highly-trained instructors. Additionally the brand has big plans to expand in 2019 and grow even further.

Azalea have also been growing to a huge degree as they continue to work with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship resorts and leading brands.

James Jewell, Leadbetter Golf Academy’s European operations manager, said: “Azalea is a respected name with fantastic expertise in the UK and Europe and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver some exciting news about the Leadbetter Golf Academy going forward.”

Luke Frary, account director at Azalea, said: “David Leadbetter is one of the biggest names in golf and we are thrilled to be able to play our part in the continued success of the Leadbetter Golf Academy.”

