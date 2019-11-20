The BBC has lost all of its live coverage of The Masters with Sky securing the broadcasting rights

BBC Loses All Live Coverage Of The Masters

As it stands right now the BBC will not televise any live golf during the 2020 Majors after it was recently announced that they had lost rights to televise live coverage of The Masters.

This marks the first time since 1955 that the BBC will televise no live golf at the four biggest tournaments of the year after they had lost The Open in 2016 and their Masters coverage had been dwindled down since 2011.

As a result Sky have secured the rights to televise all four days coverage.

According to the Sky Sports website the coverage will feature;

All four Tournament rounds live from Augusta National

Analysis from several of the game’s biggest names

Innovative technology in the Sky Sports Studio

Live coverage of the Par 3 Contest, as well as a daily practice range show featuring interviews and analysis from the Tournament Practice Area

Supplementary coverage via the “Featured Groups” along with “Amen Corner” and “15 and 16” live feeds, airing Thursday through Sunday

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: “The Masters has provided some spectacular moments on Sky Sports – not least Tiger Woods’ unforgettable comeback this year – and we look forward to broadcasting many more at one of the most iconic global sporting events.

“We are proud of our 10-year association with Augusta National, and our golf team does a great job sharing the magic of the Masters with our viewers.”

Speaking to The Scotsman, a BBC representative said; “We continue to operate in a period of huge financial restraint and as such, all sport rights decisions must be scrutinised closely.

“Our audiences will still be able to follow the Masters extensively across BBC radio and on the BBC Sport website, in addition to the daily television highlights.”

The BBC will still televise the golf from the Olympic Games in Japan next year and with many of the world’s best putting their names in the mix, that could have a stellar field of competitors.

For more golf news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.