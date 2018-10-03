The Staffordshire course will host the major event in 2021.

Beau Desert Golf Club To Host English Women’s Amateur Championship

One of the Major events on the England Golf championship calendar will head to Staffordshire and Beau Desert Golf Club in 2021, the English Women’s Amateur Championship.

The event regularly attracts a quality field of players and the competitors are sure to be tested on the heathland course just outside of Birmingham.

Beau Desert, otherwise known as ‘Beautiful Wilderness’ is no stranger to accommodating top golfers with the course hosting Open Championship qualifying on several occasions. With large undulating greens and narrow fairways, it may not be a long course but accuracy is the key.

Ben Rhodes the Chairman of Beau Desert G.C. said “It is an honour to once again be holding a tournament showcasing some of the country’s top golfing talent”

James Crampton, England Golf Championship Director, said: “We are delighted to be staging the English women’s amateur at Beau Desert. As we know from previous visits, it is a superb course which will be a great test for our competitors. The club is extremely supportive of these events and we know the staff and members will do all they can to make this championship a great success.”