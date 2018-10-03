The Staffordshire course will host the major event in 2021.
Beau Desert Golf Club To Host English Women’s Amateur Championship
One of the Major events on the England Golf championship calendar will head to Staffordshire and Beau Desert Golf Club in 2021, the English Women’s Amateur Championship.
The event regularly attracts a quality field of players and the competitors are sure to be tested on the heathland course just outside of Birmingham.
Beau Desert, otherwise known as ‘Beautiful Wilderness’ is no stranger to accommodating top golfers with the course hosting Open Championship qualifying on several occasions. With large undulating greens and narrow fairways, it may not be a long course but accuracy is the key.
Ben Rhodes the Chairman of Beau Desert G.C. said “It is an honour to once again be holding a tournament showcasing some of the country’s top golfing talent”
James Crampton, England Golf Championship Director, said: “We are delighted to be staging the English women’s amateur at Beau Desert. As we know from previous visits, it is a superb course which will be a great test for our competitors. The club is extremely supportive of these events and we know the staff and members will do all they can to make this championship a great success.”
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to triumph over the three…
Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson Altercation: More Unrest In USA Team
The pair were reported to have to be…
Spectator Hit By Koepka ‘Loses Sight In Right Eye’
After getting hit by a wayward drive during…
The last winner of the English Women’s Amateur was Georgina Blackman, the 22-year-old from Chelmsford in Essex. She finished on eight-under par for her four rounds work which gave her a one shot victory.
Blackman said; “I’m still shaking. If you had told me at the beginning of the week that I would win I would never have believed you. It feels really good and it means I can start believing in myself, especially as so many good players were involved.”
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf new.